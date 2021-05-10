'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Children Reunite for Mother's Day in Her Memory

✖

The Chapman family marked their second Mother's Day without Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. Her two children with Duane "Dog" Chapman, Garry Chapman and Cecily Chapman, reunited on Sunday to honor her memory. They were joined by Cecily Chapman, Beth's daughter with her first husband, Keith Barrmore. Beth died on June 26, 2019, at age 51, following a battle with cancer.

"My sisters came out this Mother’s Day to visit me so the three of us could be together conferring each other. Happy Mother’s Day mom, I know your up there smiling," Garry, 20, wrote on Instagram. His first photo showed him with Cecily, 27. The next photo featured Garry and Bonnie, 22, horsing around to recreate a photo of Duane and Beth during their Dog the Bounty Hunter days. Bonnie did not post photos from the gathering herself, but she did share a photo of herself on Sunday, with Louisa May Alcott's "Fairy Song" poem in the caption.

Garry is one of the more private members of the Chapman family, and his Mother's Day post was his first since February. "Sometimes you just have to put your head down but in the same sentence, you can’t at any point forget what your end goal is and what you’re trying to accomplish. Head down, hopes up," he wrote at the time, alongside an older photo of himself with a dog.

Duane's daughter Lyssa Chapman, also known as "Baby Lyssa" on Dog the Bounty Hunter, also shared a tribute to her late stepmother. "Happy Mother's Day," she posted on Sunday, alongside a photo of herself with Beth. Later, Lyssa paid tribute to all the mothers in the world, recalling how she became a mother herself at 15. Lyssa, 33, is the daughter of Duane and Lyssa Rae Brittain and has two daughters.

"I’m so amazed at what amazing people these little women have turned into," Lyssa wrote of her daughters. "I still have no idea what I’m doing, but as they say the proof is in the pudding. I love my babies and as excited [as] I am for the future, I wouldn’t mind if the time slowed down a bit. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas."

Duane was close to returning to television with Dog Unleashed in April, but the show was canceled just before it was set to debut. Unleashed Entertainment, which was set to release the show on its new streaming service, accused Chapman of breaching "contractual obligations." They also accused him of making "racist and homophobic" remarks during production. Unleashed also sued CBD Global Sciences for "unlawfully using our marketing materials" to advertise a new energy drink endorsed by Duane called "Dog Unleashed CBD." CBD Global denied the allegations.