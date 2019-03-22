‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman and Fiancee Leiana Evensen’s Cutest Instagram Moments

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman and her fiancee Leiana Evensen have been together for some time now, and the two of them have shared a number of cute Instagram moments.

Chapman was previously married to Brahman “Bo” Galanti, whom she wed in 2009. The couple divorced in 2011, but share one child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former reality TV star also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Chapman went on to start a relationship with Evensen, and the two are still going strong years later.

Scroll down to see some adorable and fun photos they’ve shared throughout their time together!

Hawaii

Chapman and Evensen live in Hawaii where they run a tanning salon together.

They frequently share photos with gorgeous views from around the island state.

Cruisin’

They also share posts of their adventures from around the world.

Last fall they took their family on a cruise, with Chapman saying, “This cruise was so Awesome. The girls loved the kids clubs. We loved the adult clubs. We will definitely be doing many more cruises.”

Sunset

Interestingly, the ladies also share the same birthday (June 10), Evensen revealed on Instagram once.

“Had the most amazing birthday with my birthday twin and love,” she wrote in a past post, “Turning 30 with you was an amazing experience babe. I love you more than ever and am beyond excited to start the next chapter in our journey together.”

Disney

View this post on Instagram My babies, my wife, my life ❤️ A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Sep 12, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

Chapman and Evensen have also taken their family to Disneyland.

Notably, in a post with some photos of the trip, Chapman referred to Evensen as her “wife,” but there has been no indication that the two officially married as of yet.

The Seahawks

Donning their best Seattle Seahwaks gear, the ladies took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of them sharing a sweet kiss.

“We love the hawks so much! Cool story. My youngest daughter Mady looked in 4 different stores for a @shaquem_griffin jersey. Prepared to go to the game with nothing she held out until finally finding the jersey in her size. The girls got to see their step-mom in her natural habitat and now have a deeper understanding of her love for the game. Thanks boys for inspiring my girls,” Chapman once wrote in a post about the NFL team.

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

In another post, the couple shared some fun photos from their time in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

“Such an beautiful tiny island. Half Dutch, half French, pure love. This island was devastated by #HurricaneIrma last year. It’s still trying to rebuild and recover after losing 95% of their structures. We were happy to meet the locals and spend a little money to help the economy. They were very grateful as tourism is their only source of income,” Chapman said in the post.

Valentine’s Day

Chapman and Evensen also share their holiday celebrations with their social media followers.

“It’s been a year full of giving and receiving LOVE,” Chapman wrote in a message on Valentine’s Day. “Thank you all for the memories and blessings.”

Weekend Fun

In a post from 2017, Chapman and Evensen smiled for the camera while enjoying a fun weekend together.

Among the big events was an epic fireworks show that Chapman happen to snap.