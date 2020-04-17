‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Lyssa Chapman Shares Photo of Dad With New Girlfriend

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman officially has his daughter Lyssa Chapman‘s stamp of approval when it comes to his new girlfriend, Francie Frane. It appears Dog Chapman and Frane have thef ull support of his kids after the new couple went public with their relationship late last month. The relationship seems to have gone over with the family better than Chapman’s previous relationship with family friend Moon Angell, who family members slammed multiple times, following the death of Chapman’s wife Beth in June.

Lyssa shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of Frane and Chapman in an embrace, captioning it, “How cute are these two?!” Frane, who is reportedly a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado had previously posted the same picture on her profile with the caption, “So excited for this new chapter!” Chapman and Frane have been together for “a few months,” according to The Sun, and have been a comfort for one another having both lost a spouse to cancer; Frane is reportedly mourning the loss of her husband, who died “several months before Beth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

Lyssa spoke at length about her father’s new girlfriend to The Sun, saying her dad is “head over heels” for Frane and that she “couldn’t be happier” for both of them. “They are both so happy together and they are good for each other,” she added. “Francie has been very respectful to all the kids – and to Beth’s memory – and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children.”

She continued of her dad and Frane, “They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking – she is a good woman for my dad. He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time – he’s so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie.” She later shared, They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve – I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad – I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them.”

The couple also has the vocal support of Beth’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who commented on the photo, “Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace.”