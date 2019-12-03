‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Admits She’s ‘Struggling a Bit’ in Wake of Mom Beth’s Death

Beth Chapman passed away back in June at the age of 51. The loss has weighed heavily on the entire family and was certainly on their minds over the holiday weekend.

Bonnie Chapman shared a heartfelt post on Monday revealing that she is still dealing heavily with the loss of her mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t been posting lately, the holidays have been kinda sad without my mom,” the caption began. “I don’t want to get into it, just know I’m struggling a bit and that’s why I haven’t been posting. Pease be patient with me during these next month. I barely can be excited about turning 21, my birthday is my favorite holiday. I love being surrounded by people I love, this year there will just be one person gone but it feels like there’s this massive gaping hole where she was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) on Dec 2, 2019 at 2:05pm PST

The post has garnered a lot of feedback of support from fans of the family’s shows, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted.

One user responded, “You take all the time you need she was an amazing woman who is now a beautiful guardian angel.. she’s always with you.”

Another remarked, “Totally understandable. Just take the time you need, and be sure to take care of yourself. I’m sending you love and prayers during these holiday season, and for your birthday. Because I know that it can be tough, especially when you’re missing someone as special as your Momma.”

In October, Bonnie sent out a post reminding fans they can continue paying tribute to her late mother by various merchandise she had made that read, “For Beth.”

Shortly after the news of her mother’s passing, Bonnie, who found herself in the hospital after an injury just two months after Beth’s passing, held a Q&A where she opened up about the loss. Beth dealt with throat cancer before passing.

“I’m good, really,” she said. “My therapist prepared me for all of this, it hurts that it happened so soon but I was able to take advantage of the moments I had with her. I try not to regret much with her, and I only regret not talking to her the day before.”

Another user asked a similar question in the session, to which she responded: “I’m OK. Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her. She’s no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy.”