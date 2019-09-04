‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Classic Beth Chapman Clip Unearthed During WGN America Marathon

As the Dog Pound readies itself for the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted on Wednesday, Sept. 4 with a four-night marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter, a classic Beth Chapman moment has been warming the hearts of fans who miss terribly the late Chapman matriarch. Looking back on happier times ahead of Beth’s passing in June amid a devastating battle with cancer, WGN America shared the hilarious clip on Twitter.

This is classic #BethChapman! Get ready for the premiere of @DogWGNA with a marathon of #DogTheBountyHunter. Watch TONIGHT starting at 6/5c on #WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/uHFN494uRJ — WGN America (@wgnamerica) September 1, 2019

In the Dog the Bounty Hunter throwback, Beth reads off the info of a young man who appears to be a bit of a mama’s boy, listing his previous occupations on the paperwork as “Lazy. None. My mother is awesome.”

Cracking up husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and the rest of their team, Beth chuckles, “That’s one for the records right here, boy.”

After Beth’s tragic death at just 51 earlier this summer, Dog and his family has been struggling to keep moving, the famed bounty hunter admitted during an interview on Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show, Jerry O.

“The fans kept her alive. The fans kept writing her and kept her alive and are keeping me alive right now,” he said, thanking the people who have sent their condolences over the past few months.

“It’s so sad to talk about her everywhere, because I don’t want to take advantage of that,” he added of being so open about his feelings following the loss of his wife. “But if I don’t, she’d be so mad.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America. Get ready for the premiere with another marathon night of Dog the Bounty Hunter, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: A&E