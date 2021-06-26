Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Honors Beth Chapman 2 Years After Her Death

Saturday marks two years since Beth Chapman, star of Dog the Bounty Hunter, died at age 51. The late wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman died in 2019 due to cancer. Initial reports claimed that stage II throat cancer, which she had been dealing with for years, was the cause. Beth and Dog's daughter Bonnie disputed this, saying the cancer metastasized to her lungs, and stage IV lung cancer was the official cause of death. As they did in 2020, Beth's loved ones honored her with tributes on social media to mark the sad anniversary. This tribute came from Dog himself, as well as several of their children and Dog's new fiancée. The family shared uplifting memories and moments involving Beth, whose full name was Alice Elizabeth Chapman (née Smith). Scroll through to see the tributes from the Chapman family.

Duane "Dog" Chapman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) Dog started the tributes, sharing the joyous clip of his late wife singing karaoke. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Beth." prevnext

Garry Chapman View this post on Instagram A post shared by GarryChapman (@garrychapman) "Two years hasn’t ever felt this long. I know you’re listening from above," Beth's son Garry Chapman wrote. "There’s nothing more I value than your love, your now silent guidance, and your great expectations. I have no doubt you would be proud of me and what I have done, and what I continue to do even when the odds are stacked against me; I just wish you got to see it from down here. No matter what I’m doing your memories will always keep me smiling and your light always shines on the path forward. Miss you Mom [heart emoji]." prevnext

Cecily Chapman (Photo: @cecilybeezee) Beth's daughter Cecily Chapman shares various tributes to her mom via Instagram Stories. She told her followers to honor Beth by enjoy time in nature and showed she was paying tribute herself with a hike at Manoa Falls Trail in Oahu, Hawaii. prevnext

Bonnie Chapman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) "It’s been two years since you’ve been gone. It’s been so painfully long since I’ve seen your smile face to face. It’s hard without you," Beth's daughter Bonnie Chapman wrote. "I’m doing the things you told me to do, I’m still following every piece of advice you’ve given me. I’m thankful you’re no longer in pain but it’s been hard without you. I find out more and more about you everyday from stories from our friends. I become more and more thankful for the unique relationship we had. I know you’re proud of every strip I’ve taken, and no one can strip me of that. I’m thankful for the laughs and understanding we had of each other. Sometimes I really miss you yelling at me for not learning a recipe with you, now I wish I did. Everyday is tough, but you’ve taught me how to endure. Each year it’ll feel like a new wound, but I know I’ll see you again." prevnext

"Baby Lyssa" Chapman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) Beth's stepdaughter "Baby Lyssa" Chapman shared a family photo that featured the late Dog and Beth: On the Hunt star. In the caption, Lyssa wrote, "We all miss you" and added hashtags for "our matriarch" and "2 years." prevnext