Beth Chapman Official Cause of Death Revealed

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman passed away this week, after battling cancer for the past few years, and now her official cause of death has been revealed. Per a new report, it was her battle with the illness that claimed her life in the end.

According to PEOPLE, Chapman’s official cause of death has been ruled as being due to stage II throat cancer. Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced her death on Wednesday, tweeting out, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Following her death, Dog spoke to journalists and revealed what happened the day she suffered a choking emergency that led to doctors placing her in a medically-induced coma.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’ ” he recalled. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

He then went on to speak fondly of his late wife, joking, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” Dog went on to say. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” he added. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” Dog finally said. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…‘ So go Bethy.”