Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Apologizes to Dylan Mulvaney After Dog's Homophobic Rant

Dog The Bounty Hunter's daughter Lyssa Chapman is apologizing to Dylan Mulvaney and the trans community after her father went on a homophobic and transphobic rant. During a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, July 11 alongside his wife Francie Frane, Duane "Dog" Chapman lashed out at the trans community, blaming people who don't "go out and be the church" for "kids changing their sexuality," in remarks that his daughter said are not in line with "her father's character."

Chapman, who married her wife Leiana Evensen last year, addressed her father's statements to TMZ, telling the outlet that Dog's comments "are not in line with her father's character" and "she feels that's not who Dog is." Chapman also formally apologized to Mulvaney, who is transgender and who documented her transition through her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok video series, and the trans community as a whole, sharing that "her heart breaks over Dog's hateful comments." Chapman shared that she has been in contact with her father since the controversial livestream, but the conversation was not productive, as they were "yelling and talking over each other."

The famed bounty hunter sparked controversy earlier this week during an interview with online Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera. During the interview, Dog lashed out at the trans community, claiming that "holy rollers" have "kids changing their sexuality" and "that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them." He went on to declare that "Jesus was not a sissy ... he was not a sissy man," adding that "we don't need no more sissy men [...] We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God."

Dog also hit out against Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as companies who have supported the community, saying, "all these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they're falling." He added that he has "compassion" for "people that are lost like that" but they "need to be saved." Of Mulvaney, Dog said, "People playing church all led to Bud Light. Is that right? Get that punk down. Rebuke Satan out of him and just give him a couple black eyes. That's exactly and I mean that. If I ever see him, I'm dropping him."

Chapman is not the only one to speak out against her father's comments. Dog's other daughter, Bonnie Chapman, publicly criticized her father's "prehistoric beliefs," which she said "not align with true Christian values." Bonnie said Jesus "would strongly denounce this non-accepting rhetoric," adding that "it is utterly repulsive to advocate violence against our transgender community, and it is equally repulsive to invoke Jesus' name in vain to support such views." She added that "these comments are precisely why I distanced myself, as hearing them in our family home from my now stepmother was the breaking point. It is mind-boggling to witness my father, who once stated he would sacrifice his life for a gay man in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, backtrack so fiercely."