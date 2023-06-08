'Dog the Bounty Hunter's Lyssa Chapman Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With 'Soulmate' Leiana Evensen

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman and her "soulmate" wife Leiana Evensen recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Chapman shared a throwback video of their Hawaiian nuptials, which featured a beautiful ocean ceremony. The pair wore white, with matching flower crowns, as they said their I Do's.

"Happy one-year anniversary (yesterday) to my everything," Chapman wrote in the post caption, then going on to shared a verse from the Bible: "Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if anything but death separates you and me." In a second post, Chapman shared a selfie video of her and Evensen, captioning it, "True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend."

The joyous occasion comes just a couple of months after Chapman publicly opened up about some "hard losses" she experienced this year. In an April post on Instagram, the former reality TV star shared a video collage of herself, with the first clip showing her crying, and the rest showing her smiling and enjoying life. The clip is set to an audio of someone saying, "I mean, let's be honest... if they knew, if they truly knew, what you were up against right now, they would be wondering how you were still smiling, how you were still doing the things you're doing. That says a hell of a lot about you."

Elaborating on what she's been going through, Chapman wrote in the post's caption: "Being vulnerable is not something I typically do on social media, but the past few months have been really hard. Where I came from, the things I've been through, have made a strong woman but I'm okay admitting that I'm struggling. 2023 has dealt some hard losses, lessons and at times it feels like the universe, that I love so much has it out for me. Like there's someone laughing at me every time I try to overcome and I keep getting knocked back down. My typical line to people is 'Life is kicking my a$$, but I'm still in good spirits' because, it's true."

She then added: "I'm finding tiny moments, hell, seconds of happiness in between the agony of day to day. Life is a gift, struggles are a gift (?) I look in my daughters eyes, hear their voices, I see a bird fly by. I can feel the wind on my face and the temperature of the sun on my skin. I'm hanging on until the world continues spinning in my direction again."