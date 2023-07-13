Dog the Bounty Hunter Goes on Homophobic Rant During Interview

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently went on a prolonged homophobic tirade. As he sat alongside his wife, Francie Frane, for an interview with online Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera Tuesday, he blamed those who don't "be the church" for "kids changing their sexuality." "For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around," he began. "And you see where they've got us now. They've got kids changing their sexuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what's going on." He continued, "They're so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them." The reality TV star, real name Duane Chapman, proclaimed, "Jesus was not a sissy … he was not a sissy man." "We don't need no more sissy men […] We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God," he concluded with support from his wife and Barrera.

According to Chapman, LGBTQIA+ people "need to be saved." Dog, 70, discussed Pride Month and businesses like Target, which reportedly lost $9 billion because of backlash following its Pride merchandise. "All these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they're falling," he said, adding that he has "compassion" for "people that are lost like that," but they "need to be saved." Despite confessing to having LGBTQIA+ friends and family members, the bounty hunter said, "that's not the way God made us." "He didn't make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve," Dog continued. "So, that's exactly how it is." Previously, Bonnie, the daughter he shared with his late ex-wife, Beth Chapman, called the former bail bondsman homophobic and racist.

Live with Dog and Francie Do you need a miracle ! Posted by Sharell Barrera Ministries on Monday, July 10, 2023

As Bonnie claimed in an August 2021 Facebook post, her dad had not invited her to his wedding to Frane because of her "choice to participate in social justice and [Black Lives Matter] protests with 'The System' and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets." "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways," Bonnie, 24, continued. "I had forgiven my father after my mother's death for countless actions that I shouldn't have." Her father, Bonnie claims, "associated himself" with right-wing megachurch pastor Greg Locke, who "mock-crucified his own son for religious propaganda and spews hate toward LGBTQ people almost constantly in his social media." Dog denied Bonnie's accusations the following month, suggesting she had "been fed what to say." "I have three men on my staff that are gay," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "My daughter is gay, baby Lyssa. I don't understand why anybody would ever say that."