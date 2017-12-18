‘Jersey Shore’ Star DJ Pauly D Mocks Outgoing Governor: ‘Anybody’s Better Than Him’

DJ Pauly D is almost as excited to usher in a new season of Jersey Shore as he is to usher New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie out of office.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvechhio told TMZ that it was “time for a change” when it comes to the newly-elected governor Phil Murphy.

“It was time for a change. Everybody’s excited, we’re happy about that,” the newly-revived series star said. When asked if he think Murphy will do a better job as governor than outgoing Republican Christie, he said, “Anybody’s better than him.”

The reality personality also talked about the upcoming Jersey Shore revival.

“We’ve been dying to come back,” he said. I want to show the world what we’ve got going on now and it will be good to get the gang back together.”

“I don’t think they ever should have took it off the air, if you ask me,” he said, referring to when the show was canceled back in 2012. He even confirmed that the reunion series will be a full season with all the cast members returning.

“Supposedly everybody’s coming back. I’ve talked to everybody and everybody seems thrilled,” he said.

Pauly D’s fellow Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly earlier this month that the cast won’t be taking old issues into the show’s reunion series.

Ortiz-Magro said that he didn’t appear on E!’s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore due to business conflicts.

“I had obligations and business investments I was in the middle of negotiating and finalizing in Los Angeles during the reunion,” Ortiz-Magro said. “I did not want to be a part of anything Jersey Shore without MTV.”

He didn’t watch the reunion either, he admitted.

“I did not watch, honestly,” he said. “I was not interested in watching. It was not a reunion – it was a special with a few of our castmates.”

Ortiz-Magro insists that him and the cast — including Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — are still good friends.

“We are all good,” he said. “We don’t talk every day, but once we get in the same room, we all go back right where were when we were in our young twenties.”