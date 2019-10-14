Did Christie Brinkley Fake Her ‘DWTS’ Arm Injury? Jonathan Cheban Thinks So

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban chimed in on Christie Brinkley‘s Dancing With The Stars injury and believes Wendy Williams‘ conspiracy theory that Brinkley faked the injury. Williams theorized that the supermodel did not really break her arm, but needed an excuse to give daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook a spotlight on the ABC show. Brinkley has insisted she really did break her arm.

“Christie Brinkley got out of the car in front of us, she’s stunning. There was no cast,” Cheban said on his Foodgod: OMFG podcast, notes InTouch Weekly. “I think Wendy Williams was right. I mean, Christie’s beautiful like a flower, but it could have been fake. I don’t know. How do you break your arm and not have a cast the next day at all?”

Hours before Dancing With The Stars Season 28 debuted late last month, Brinkely, 65, announced she had to back out of the show because she broke her arm. Brinkley-Cook, 21, was quickly picked to replace her three days before the premiere and has earned strong scores from the judges ever since.

On The Wendy Williams Show, the host called Brinkley’s injury “fake as hell.”

“She fractured her shoulder and her wrist practicing over the weekend. Well, that looked fake as hell,” Williams said on the show. “Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you were going to fracture anything, you should have said the tailbone. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured, but that was real cute.”

Williams added, “Here’s my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ After she got off the phone, that’s where she plotted her scheduled [injury]. She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful.”

Brinkley has insisted she really did break her arm, posting photos of bruises and pictures of herself in the hospital on social media. She told PEOPLE a bone in her hand “shattered into a thousand little pieces.”

After hearing about Williams’ theory, Brinkley tried to stop it on Sept. 27 with a long Instagram post, alongside new photos of the injury.

“It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” Brinkley wrote. “It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on [National Daughters Day] I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth. Thank you for being such an amazing daughter [Brinkley-Cook] for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back!”

