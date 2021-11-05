‘Destination Fear’ Returns With Haunted Orphanage Investigation, Get a Terrifying Exclusive Sneak Peek

Destination Fear is back with a tour de terror of the nation’s most haunted locations. Paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder return to travel the terrifying back roads of the U.S. when new episodes of Destination Fear return Saturday, Nov. 6 on Travel Channel and discovery+, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere.

The team makes their way to the haunted Twin Bridges Orphanage in Montana where they plan to spend the night and try to get to the bottom of the dark energy that permeates the abandoned orphanage. Dakota and Tanner try to draw the spirits out to play with a set of balloons in the premiere sneak peek, but end up blinded by terror as they find things may not be as simple as they first thought.

“Whoever I heard earlier, can you please come into this room and push one of those balloons hard enough for us to know it’s you?” Tanner asks the spirits while monitoring the temperatures around their set-up. Dakota chimes in, “If you can play with those balloons, we can bring in more toys; we can bring in more stuff for you. But we just need to know that you’re here.”

Asking the spirits to speak or let themselves be known, Dakota suddenly feels a shift in the room. “I don’t know if it’s me psyching myself out, but out of nowhere I feel a really weird presence,” Dakota said. Tanner feels it too, a sense that they’re “about to get in trouble.” It’s a new feeling that just came on for both of them, and Tanner describes it as a sense that “something knows that we’re intruding in their space.”

The balloons look steady as the two discuss if they’re simply “psyching [themselves] out” with the weird feeling when suddenly one pops, terrifying both Dakota and Tanner. As the two try to get their fear under control, Tanner examines the thermal reader for cold spots and heat signatures, but he finds nothing. The absence of any reading only adds to Dakota’s feeling of dread, as he says, “Screw that dude, actually screw that. I don’t like that.” Don’t miss all-new episodes of Destination Fear, kicking off on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and discovery+.