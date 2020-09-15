Travel Channel Unveils ‘Ghostober’ Halloween Schedule, Including Joe Exotic Zoo Special

Travel Channel is bringing out all of the thrills and chills for its third annual "Ghostober," its paranormal programming event that is guaranteed to get viewers ready for Halloween. Set to officially kick off next month, the network plans to "deliver an over-the-top slate of original programming," according to Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, who said that "Halloween is Travel Channel's Superbowl." This year's lineup is "filled with a creepy mix of buzzy new specials, boldfaced names and returning favorites" that are promising to take "viewers on spine-chilling adventures to the other side." Officially kicking off next month and running until Oct. 31, culminating with "7 Nights of Fright." Among the titles included in the lineup is Amityville Horror House, The Exorcism of Roland Doe, The Osbournes: Night of Terror, which showcases the Osbourne family's first-ever paranormal investigation, and the Season 2 premiere of The Holzer Files. Travel Channel is also getting in on the Tiger King hype, airing host Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo, which will see Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adevntures crew heading to Greater Wynnewood Animal Park to complete the first-ever paranormal investigation to take place on the zoo's grounds. The "Ghostober" lineup will reach a frightful conclusion Halloween night with Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell, a crossover event featuring paranormal investigators from Ghost Nation and Kindred Spirits. Along with tuning into the "Ghostober" event, fans can find more exclusive content from their favorite shows, including a behind-the-scene videos, cast interviews, photos, and more, on TravelChannel.com and Travel Channel's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Travel Channel is also debuting new exclusive web series, Up Close & Paranormal, with the cast of Ghost Nation and Kindred Spirits. Keep scrolling to see Travel Channel's full "Ghostober" lineup!

New Specials AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSE (Two-Hour Shock Docs Special)

Premieres Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

"In 1977, the book, The Amityville Horror, was published and caused a sensation. The subsequent 1979 film adaptation was a surprise box office hit. Today, it is the quintessential American horror story based on true events – family moves into their dream house in an all-American town and experiences the most terrifying demonic haunting imaginable. Demon possession, demon attacks, a portal to hell – it was a situation so dire, even the church couldn’t help them. Through archival footage and re-creations, our film presents the harrowing true story of Ronald DeFeo, who murdering his entire family in the Amityville house, and the 28 days the Lutz family lived there. A rare, archival interview with George Lutz, describing the final, terrifying night in the Amityville house, is revealed for the first time. #AmityvilleHorrorHouseTrvl" THE EXORCISM OF ROLAND DOE (Two-Hour Shock Docs Special)

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

"In 1973, The Exorcist shocked moviegoers. Overnight, the sinister presence of satanic evil seemed frighteningly real for millions of Americans. Archival footage shows audience members frightened out of their wits – and literally out of their seats. Some in the audience ran out of the theatre; others got physically ill or couldn't sleep for weeks. Through rare archival footage, this shock doc will feature the cultural impact of the horror movie and explore the story of Roland Doe, the chilling true story behind The Exorcist. And for the first time on television, an investigator will expose a shocking secret and possible cover-up in the real-life exorcist case of Roland Doe. #ExorcismofRolandDoeTrvl"

THIS IS HALLOWEEN (Two-Hour Shock Docs Special)

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

"Halloween is a time to indulge our darkest fears and live out our wildest fantasies. For those who like the spooky side of life, it's become a yearly event. In the two-hour Shock Docs installment, This is Halloween, Travel Channel's paranormal experts share their best Halloween stories in a nostalgic look back at everyone's favorite haunted holiday. From creepy costumes to the scariest pranks they've ever pulled, it's a sweet and spooky trip down memory lane. #ThisisHalloweenTrvl"

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

"The dramatic saga of Joe Exotic and his Wynnewood, Oklahoma, zoo captivated audiences and became a global phenomenon. Now, Zak Bagans and the "Ghost Adventures" crew are once again breaking new ground with the first-ever paranormal investigation inside Joe Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Animal Park. For years, the park staff have claimed the zoo is haunted. In this two-hour special, Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo, the team examines claims of sinister activity and tortured spirits believed to lurk in the shadows of a park tainted by tragic events like deadly fires and accidental shootings. Could these incidents have opened a mysterious portal to the other side? The team is prepared to confront these dark spirits as they attempt to gather evidence as to who, or what, is haunting this park. #GhostAdventures"

PORTALS TO HELL (One-Hour Sneak Peek)

'Frightmare in Connecticut'

Premieres Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

"Paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate Captain Grant's Inn. The Inn was built in 1754, and is rumored to be Connecticut's most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property in 1986, she was taken over by an evil spirit. Osbourne and Weidman are shocked to learn that Carol took matters into her own hands and conducted an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. For 10 years following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity. To this day, she claims to have cataloged over 300 spirits haunting the property. Now, in a never-investigated-for-TV exclusive, Osbourne and Weidman seek to discover if these are historical hauntings or if there is something more sinister at play. In a risky attempt to get answers, the duo asks Carol to join the night investigation for an unprecedented experiment that leaves the entire team speechless. #PortalstoHell"

THE OSBOURNES: NIGHT OF TERROR (Two-Hour Special)

Premieres Friday, Oc. 30 at 9 p.m. ET

"In the new special The Osbournes: Night of Terror, the Osbourne family – Jack, Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon – are going on their first-ever paranormal investigation together! The First Family of Darkness are in for real chills with a ghost hunt inside Los Angeles' historical Heritage Square, a collection of horrifying, active haunted houses believed to be the most haunted hotspot in the area and never before been investigated for TV. As Jack and Kelly go deep into the night to investigate prolific spirit activity, Ozzy and Sharon monitor the action from basecamp. Terrifying encounters aside – of which there are plenty – in true Osbourne fashion, there's a never a dull moment. With Kelly and Jack on the front lines of the investigation confronting unexplained disturbances, skeptics Ozzy and Sharon provide lively feedback and guidance hoping to mitigate the paranormal danger their kids are sure to face. It's a family fright night like no other. Not only are they going to hunt ghosts together…but they're going to love it. #OsbournesNightOfTerror"

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

"In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, Ghost Nation stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits, to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show "Dark Shadows," but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they're experiencing a shift in the mansion's energy, unleashing something more menacing. The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notoriously patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder. #GhostNation and #KindredSpirits"

New Seasons GHOST NATION

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

"Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are back for more adventures to the other side in all new episodes of Ghost Nation. The locations have bigger mysteries, are more chilling and have never been investigated on television. And they are calling in an old friend for some help – paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti. With the help of their local contacts, they embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of hauntings and restore peace to the living. They'll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena. (Two-hour Halloween special and 13 one-hour episodes) #GhostNation"

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

"Buckle up for more fright-fueled episodes of Destination Fear – a haunted road trip turned terrifying sleepover. Brother and sister duo, Dakota Laden and Chelsea Laden, and best friend Tanner Wiseman, along with camera operator Alex Schroeder, confront their fears, as they pile into their RV and hit the road on a nail-biting cross-country journey to pursue paranormal evidence, spending the night inside America’s most haunted abandoned buildings. Lured by the unknown and with a greater understanding of fear, the crew explores a whole new set of abandoned locations with grim histories – this time the destinations remain a surprise, not just to Chelsea and Tanner, but to Dakota as well. In the premiere episode, Dakota leads Chelsea, Tanner and Alex to Saratoga County Homestead Hospital, a decaying sanitarium in upstate New York, where some patient corpses were unclaimed due to a flu pandemic. Screams and darting shadows play mind games with the team as they struggle to pin the activity on the living or the dead. (Seven one-hour episodes)" THE HOLZER FILES

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 29 at 11 p.m. ET

"After a groundbreaking freshman run, The Holzer Files returns with all-new investigations from the trail of John Wilkes Booth in Maryland to a serial killer in Ohio. Led by investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman, The Holzer Files investigates terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of America's first ghost hunter, Dr. Hans Holzer. Recognized as the "father of the paranormal," Holzer's legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write "Ghostbusters." Now, with the help of Holzer's daughter, Alexandra Holzer, Travel Channel exclusively reopens Holzer's most captivating case files – digging into thousands of documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. (13 one-hour episodes) #HolzerFiles"