Summer TV Premiere Dates 2021: Your List of Every New and Returning Show

Fall TV season may get all of the love and hype, but summer TV definitely isn’t something you want to miss! With the days getting longer and the temperatures rising, all the major networks and streamers are bringing fresh content to the airwaves with their summer 2021 TV slates, and PopCulture has all of the Summer TV premiere dates that you need to know! With the fall and winter TV season now a thing of the past, people trying to beat the summer heat with evenings inside are certainly up for plenty of entertainment. Throughout the months of June, July, August, and September, hundreds of shows are returning and dozens are making their grand premieres. The hotly anticipated summer TV slate includes everything from new seasons of CBS' beloved reality series Big Brother and Love Island to a new season of The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, and even the final season of AMC's hit zombie series The Walking Dead. But summer isn't just for the major networks, as streamers are continuing to prove that they are a major player in the world of entertainment. Both Apple TV+ and Netflix are set have two favorite series return this summer for their sophomore runs – Ted Lasso and Outer Banks – and FX on Hulu will treat viewers to the August debut of Ryan Murphy’s AHS spinoff American Horror Stories. According to the full summer 2021 TV roundup first compiled by Deadline, there are more than 250 broadcast, cable, and streaming series tapping in bowing from June 16 through mid-September. A number of these shows have already made their summer returns or debuts, while others will premiere later this summer. You can see the full list of 2021 summer TV premiere dates below.

Already Airing – June Premieres June 16:

Card Sharks (ABC, Season 3; moved from June 9)

Penguin Town (Netflix, new documentary series)

Dave (FXX, Season 2)

The House My Wedding Bought (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Two Steps Home (HGTV, new docuseries) June 17:

When Nature Calls (ABC, new docuseries)

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (ABC, Season 3)

The Hustler (ABC, Season 2)

Generation (HBO Max, Season 1B)

iCarly (Paramount+, new comedy series revival)

Intelligence (Peacock, Season 2)

The ’96 Effect (Peacock, new documentary miniseries)

Black Summer (Netflix, Season 2)

Katla (Netflix, new Scandinavian drama series)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix, new anime series)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max, Season 4)

Battle of the Brothers (Discovery+, new competition series)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion (E!, new unscripted miniseries; Part 2 on June 20)

Hot Mess House (HGTV, Season 2) June 18:

Physical (Apple TV+, new dramedy series)

Elite (Netflix, Season 4)

So Not Worth It (Netflix, new Korean comedy series)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix, new docuseries)

Love After Lockup (WEtv, Season 3)

Strut (Revry, new comedy series) June 20:

Evil (Paramount+, Season 2)

Kevin Can F**K Himself (AMC, new comedy series; network premiere)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, Season 5)

You, Me & My Ex (TLC, new unscripted series)

Us (PBS, new drama miniseries)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (Nat Geo Wild, new video clip series) June 21:

Ridiculousness (MTV, Season 2)

Below Deck: Mediterranean (Peacock, Season 6)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV, Season 3)

Grill of Victory (Food Network, new competition series)

Tomb Hunters (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn TV, Season 2)

Pizza Wars (YouTube, new competition series) June 22:

Capital One College Bowl (NBC, new competition series)

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, Season 2)

David Makes Man (OWN, Season 2)

June 23:

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2; moved from June 9)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix, Season 2A)

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (Disney+, new comedy series) June 24:

Good Girls (NBC, Season 4B; final season)

Making It (NBC, Season 3)

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock, new documentary miniseries)

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix, new anime series)

The Naked Director (Netflix, Season 2)

The Good Fight (Paramount+, Season 5)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, Season 6; moved from VH1)

Untucked All Stars (VH1, Season 6; moved from VH1)

Transnational (YouTube, new talk show series)

Innocent (Sundance Now/AMC+, Season 2)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (KCET, Season 14) June 25:

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Bosch (Amazon, Season 7; final season)

September Mornings (Amazon, new drama series)

Central Park (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts (Peacock, new docuseries)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, new drama series)

The A List (Netflix, Season 2)

Sex/Life (Netflix, new dramedy series)

The Choe Show (FX, new talk show series)

Put a Ring on It (OWN, Season 2) June 28:

The Seven Deadly Sins (Netflix, Season 5)

Relentless (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo, Season 6; network premiere)

Biography: KISStory (A&E, new documentary miniseries)

So Freakin Cheap (TLC, new unscripted series)

The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding (Food Network, new unscripted series) June 29:

Good Bones (HGTV, Season 6)

America’s Top Dog (A&E Network, Season 2)

The Shluv Family (Facebook/Instagram, new docuseries) June 30:

Somos (Netflix, new drama series)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix, new drama series)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix, Season 2B)

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

30 Days With: Bretman Rock (Youtube, new docuseries)

Strive (Youtube, new docuseries)

Already Airing – July Premieres July 1:

Smother (Peacock, new drama series)

The Mighty Ones (Hulu/Peacock, Season 2)

Lost Speedways (Peacock, Season 2)

Young Royals (Netflix, new drama series)

Maratha Gets Down and Dirty (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo, new competition series)

Murders (Acorn TV, new docuseries)

TS Madison Experience (AllBlk, new unscripted series) July 2:

Roswell: The Final Verdict (Discovery+, new miniseries)

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew (MotorTrend app, new docuseries) July 5:

The Beast Must Die (AMC+, new drama series)

POV (PBS, Season 34) July 6:

An Animal Saved My Life (A&E Network, new docuseries) July 7:

Big Brother (CBS, Season 23)

Love Island (CBS, Season 3)

Monsters at Work (Disney+, new animated series; moved from July 2)

Abby’s Places (ESPN+, new docuseries) July 8:

Gossip Girl (HBO Max, new drama series reboot)

The Dog House: UK (HBO Max, Season 2)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix, new anime series)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 4)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV, Season 9B)

Backyard Bar Wars (TruTV, new competition series)

Spice of Life (Cooking Channel, new docuseries)

Upcoming Premieres – July July 9:

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS, new docuseries)

Atypical (Netflix, Season 4)

Virgin River (Netflix, Season 3)

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+, Season 1B)

This Way Up (Hulu, Season 2)

The Patrick Star Show (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

Middlemost Post (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, new drama series) July 10:

Big3 (CBS/Paramount+, Season 4) July 11:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 6B)

Wellington Paranormal (The CW, U.S. premiere of New Zealand comedy series)

The White Lotus (HBO Max, comedy limited series)

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 5)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 6)

History of the Sitcom (CNN, new docuseries)

Unforgotten (PBS, Season 4)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV, new competition series) July 12:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, new docuseries)

The Beast Must Die (AMC, new drama series; network premiere)

Eden (Spectrum Originals, new drama series)

Shark Attack Files (National Geographic, new docuseries)

Getaway Driver (Discovery+, new competition series)

Reasonable Doubt (Investigation Discovery, Season 4)

Jack Irish (Acorn TV, Season 3) July 13:

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, Season 3) July 14:

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 3B)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 5)

Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit (TLCgo/Discovery+, Season 2)

How to Olympics (Youtube, new docuseries) July 15:

Coroner (The CW, Season 3)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix, Season 2)

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, new drama limited series)

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (Discovery+, new docuseries)

The Artisan’s Kitchen (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Dr. Death (Peacock, new drama series)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here! (Peacock, Season 3)

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (Discovery+, new docuseries)|

Fixer Upper Mind (Discovery+, Season 6)

Homegrown (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Jean Stoffer Design (Discovery+, new docuseries; working title)

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Mind for Design (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Re(Motel) (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ranch to Table (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Self Employed (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Van Go (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Where We Call Home (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Zoë Bakes (Discovery+, new docuseries)

The Walking Dead: Origins (AMC+, new docuseries)

The North Water (AMC+, new drama series) July 16:

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu, new documentary limited series)

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Making the Cut (Amazon, Season 2)

Icon: Music Through The Lens (PBS, new documentary series) July 17:

The Globe (Discovery+, new competition series)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 20)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 3)

Family or Fiancé (OWN, Season 2) July 18:

Dead Pixels (The CW, Season 2)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz, new drama series)

The End (Showtime, new comedy series)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean – A 90 Day Story (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

Modern Marvels (History, Season 21)

The Machines That Built America (History, new docuseries)

Serengeti (Discovery, Season 2)

Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury (CNN, new docuseries)

Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network, Season 3)

Charmed to Death (Oxygen, new docuseries) July 19:

The Oval (BET, Season 2B)

Darcey & Stacey (TLC, Season 2)

Darcey & Stacey: Inside the Episode (TLC, Season 2)

Getaway Driver (Discovery, new competition series; network premiere)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners (A&E Network, new docuseries)

July 20:

Man vs. History (History, new docuseries) July 21:

Turner & Hooch (Disney+, new comedy series; moved from July 16)

Behind the Attraction (Disney+, new docuseries; moved from July 16)

Fasten Your Seatbelts (A&E, new docuseries) July 22:

Ghost Adventures (Discovery+, Season 18)

Through Our Eyes (HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

Mysteries of Mental Illness (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Ultra City Smiths (AMC+, new animated comedy series; moves to AMC in fall) July 23:

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix, new animated series)

Sky Rojo (Netflix, Season 2)

Darcey & Stacey: Pillow Talk (TLC, new companion series) July 24:

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix, Season 1 of anime series; U.S. premiere)

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America/AMC/AMC+, new documentary series)

Destination Fear (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 3) July 25:

Money Hungry (Food Network, new competition series) July 26:

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, Season 3)

Celebrity IOU: Joyride (Discovery+, new docuseries)

The Heart Guy (Acorn TV, Season 5; U.S. premiere) July 28:

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+, talk show series; moved from July 30)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Disney+, new animated shortform series; moved from July 23)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+, Season 1B; moved from July 30)

Glad You Asked (YouTube, Season 2) July 29:

Behind the Music (Paramount+, new music documentary series revival)

The Wine Show (Sundance TV/Acorn TV, Season 3; U.S. premiere) July 30:

Outer Banks (Netflix, Season 2)

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon, new dramedy miniseries)

The Demi Lovato Show (Roku Channel, new talk show series) July TBA:

Upcoming Premieres – August August 1:

Johnson (Bounce, new dramedy series) August 4:

Short Circuit (Disney+, Season 2; moved from July 30)

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC, Season 3)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Foot Notes (TLCgo/Discovery+, Season 3) August 6:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 7)

Mr Corman (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV, new docuseries) August 8:

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide (NBC, new competition series)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, Season 2)

UFO (Showtime, new docuseries) August 9:

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, new comedy series) August 10:

Fantasy Island (Fox, new drama series reboot)

DC’s Stargirl (The CW, Season 2) August 11:

Family Game Fight! (NBC, new competition series)

Riverdale (The CW, Season 5B; moved from July 7)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11; final season)

Money Court (CNBC, new courtroom series) August 12:

Titans (HBO Max, Season 3)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+, Season 2)

Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+, new comedy series) August 13:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 7)

Modern Love (Amazon, Season 2)

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Disney+, new competition series)

AEW: Rampage (TNT, new wrestling series) August 15:

Heels (Starz, new drama series)

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel, Season 5)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (A&E, new mini-docuseries)

August 17:

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC, Season 9) August 18:

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, new drama limited series)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+, new documentary series; moved from August 20)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central, Season 2) August 19:

Burden of Truth (The CW, Season 4; final season) August 20:

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS, Season 2) August 22:

Work in Progress (Showtime, Season 2)

Chapelwaite (Epix, new drama series) August 23:

The Ultimate Surfer (ABC, new competition series; moved from August 6) August 24:

Supergirl (The CW, Season 6B; final season)

Welcome to Plathville (TLC, Season 3) August 25:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, Season 10)

Archer (FXX, Season 12) August 27:

See (Apple TV+, Season 2) August 31:

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, new comedy series) August TBA:

Cesar’s Way (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

Upcoming Premieres – September September 2:

Q-Force (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 3) September 3:

Money Heist (Netflix, Season 5A) September 5:

Billions (Showtime, Season 5B)

Guilt (PBS, new drama miniseries) September 7:

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, Season 3) September 9:

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 16; Thursday special)

Football Night in America (NBC, Season 16; Thursday special) September 12:

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 16; Sunday premiere)

NFL on Fox (Fox, Season 28 premiere)

NFL on CBS (CBS, season premiere)

Rust (Showtime, new drama series)

NFL on Fox Deportes (Fox, Season 9 premiere)

MTV Video Music Awards (MTV, live awards special) September 13:

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, new drama series)

You Bet Your Life (Fox stations, new daytime game show) September 16:

