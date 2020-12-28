'Deadliest Catch' Fans Mourn Nick McGlashan Following His Sudden Death at 33

Deadliest Catch fans are paying tribute to deckhand Nick McGlashan after he died. McGlashan, a seventh-generation fisherman, died at the age of 33 in Nashville on Sunday. News of his death, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed on social media by his sister, who said "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

Discovery Channel viewers know McGlashan for his stint on Deadliest Catch, the series on which he appeared on a total of 78 episodes from 2013 until this year. While he initially began crabbing on the Bering Sea at age 13 on the F/V Westling, it was in 2011 that he began working for Capt. Wild Bill on the Kodiak. During his time on the series, McGlashan’s struggles with substance abuse were documented, and he was suspended from part of Season 13 when his addiction to alcohol and drugs led to him entering rehab.

News of McGlashan's sudden passing hit Deadliest Catch fans hard. Many are still mourning the loss of Mahlon Reyes, who died in August of this year after suffering a heart attack. The losses, coming just months apart, struck viewers, many of whom flocked to social media to react to news of McGlashan’s passing and pay their respects. Scroll down to see what they are saying.