'Deadliest Catch' Fans Mourn Nick McGlashan Following His Sudden Death at 33
Deadliest Catch fans are paying tribute to deckhand Nick McGlashan after he died. McGlashan, a seventh-generation fisherman, died at the age of 33 in Nashville on Sunday. News of his death, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed on social media by his sister, who said "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."
Discovery Channel viewers know McGlashan for his stint on Deadliest Catch, the series on which he appeared on a total of 78 episodes from 2013 until this year. While he initially began crabbing on the Bering Sea at age 13 on the F/V Westling, it was in 2011 that he began working for Capt. Wild Bill on the Kodiak. During his time on the series, McGlashan’s struggles with substance abuse were documented, and he was suspended from part of Season 13 when his addiction to alcohol and drugs led to him entering rehab.
News of McGlashan's sudden passing hit Deadliest Catch fans hard. Many are still mourning the loss of Mahlon Reyes, who died in August of this year after suffering a heart attack. The losses, coming just months apart, struck viewers, many of whom flocked to social media to react to news of McGlashan’s passing and pay their respects. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
RIP @DeadliestCatch Deadliest Catch @NickMcglashan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vYEWMLJtlw— Linda (@Alaskachic) December 28, 2020
RIP Nick McGlashan 🙏
This guy was immense on #DeadliestCatch and I send my condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay and all the family and friends of Nick.
Rip Nick 😢 pic.twitter.com/7mxBGV3AJM— Lee Middleton (@lvirus316) December 28, 2020
My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family. We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed @NickMcglashan Much love to the DC family💚— Carrie (@carrie_o64) December 28, 2020
Just saw this news? I can’t believe it. Nick was a really top guy and if there was ever anyone I would have gone fishing with, it would have been him. RIP Nick, the world just got a little bit darker with your passing my friend— ⚡️ Storm ⚡️ (@DSR_F11) December 28, 2020
Twitter is a weird and beautiful place.
I have chatted off and on with @NickMcglashan over the years from @DeadliestCatch and have been so proud of his journey.
Gutted to hear he is another gone too soon.
Hugs and love to his family, boat family and friends. ❤️— Corey Ann (@coreyann) December 28, 2020
@NickMcglashan RIP Nick. Thank you, for your kind heart towards me. Every time I had the pleasure of interacting with you on here. As a Deadliest Catch fan.— Samantha (@TimeBanditFan40) December 28, 2020
Very sad. My condolences to his family.— 392B5Blue (@swaby85) December 28, 2020
Nick McGlashan 1987-2020 🦀
R.I.P ☹️#DeadliestCatch #SummerBay pic.twitter.com/VWq5bAlDN1— 🇬🇧 Stubo 🏴 (@Stubo_WATP) December 28, 2020
I’m seeing posts that Nick McGlashan has died 😭 I know he struggled but he was one of the most likable guys, you wanted to root for him! His smile was contagious on the show and he was so talented in many things #DeadliestCatch pic.twitter.com/ZAY3x6wz5I— Tinseltown Caroler (@hsheppardd) December 28, 2020
@DiscoveryUK DeadliestCatch Nick McGlashan RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/8MnCmhyV1m— ChicAlaska (@ChicAlaska) December 28, 2020
@NickMcglashan So sad to read the news about your passing, rest in peace🙁😢— Knutinho1985 (@knutinho1985) December 28, 2020