‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days’: David and Annie Rush to Prepare for Thailand’s COVID Lockdown in Exclusive Sneak Peek

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are scrambling to prepare for Thailand’s sudden COVID-19 lockdown as they’re stranded in Bangkok with Annie’s brother and cousin. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé couple tries to keep everyone sane as they learn they’ll be trapped in a two-bedroom condo for at least another two weeks as the Delta variant surges.

“I can’t take this lockdown at all,” Annie’s brother Jordan complains, as her cousin Amber adds, “It’s no fun. So freaking boring, right?” While Jordan misses his parents and dog, Amber admits she’s “scared” they won’t be able to travel to the U.S. at all with these lockdown restrictions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Four days later, the streets of Bangkok are almost completely empty, with most storefronts shuttered and people staying indoors as instructed. Filming themselves, Annie and David venture out to go to the grocery store to pick up provisions to keep their family alive and in good spirits as they enter into yet another week of lockdown.

“We’re going to the Family Mart, because last year when Thailand had a lockdown, you weren’t able to get alcohol,” David explains to the camera. “You couldn’t even buy alcohol for personal consumption, because they were afraid that people would party and not social distance.” Annie adds on of the importance of their journey, “Even though the government didn’t ban alcohol yet, we need to take advantage of it, because they ban alcohol, [we’re] f—ed!”

David agrees, “I mean, this is terrifying because no alcohol, like what are you supposed to do? Just sit here and meditate?” Annie jokes, “Jack off?” eliciting a laugh from her husband, who reminds her, “What are we married for? What are we gonna jack off for? I mean…” David and Annie first met in Thailand after meeting at the bar Annie worked at, and the two would go on to marry in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. Since then, they’ve been trying to bring Annie’s younger family members to the U.S. to give them more opportunities, but this trip hasn’t been anything like what they thought it would be. David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.