Exclusive: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Darci Lynne on Her Astounding Journey

Darci Lynne Farmer may be just an ordinary teenager during the week, but on the weekends, she’s a star.

At just 12 years old, Farmer won Season 12 of America’s Got Talent in September with her ventriloquist act, making her the third female and third child to win the show.

Now 13, she’s headlining her own national tour, Darci Lynne and Friends Live, while still maintaining a life as a regular student. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the teen discussed her time on the show, her tour and what she’s already purchased with her $1 million prize.

While most kids might immediately head to the mall with that kind of cash, Farmer took a different route, outfitting her mom with a new dishwasher and a kitchen full of new appliances, as well as giving to her church.

Still, there’s one thing Farmer is hoping for.

“I still haven’t gotten a dog,” she noted. “But soon!”

The puppy might have to wait, though, as Farmer is still traveling on tour.

“It’s just funny to think there are so many people who just like to see me perform and that I can make their night,” she said of her shows. “It’s great to think about.”

In addition to Farmer’s puppets and a band, audience members also get to hear the 13-year-old show off her incredibly impressive pipes all on her own, as well as show off a bit of comedy.

When she’s not performing, the teen is trying to balance her hectic life, joking, “I’m still working on that.”

Tickets for Darci Lynne and Friends Live can be purchased on Farmer’s website.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ItsDarciLynne