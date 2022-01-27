‘Darcey & Stacey’: Stacey Is ‘Over’ Florian’s Jealousy After Cheating Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Stacey Silva is “over it” when it comes to her husband Florian’s jealousy after the two repaired their relationship from his cheating scandal. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is preparing for a business meeting with old friend and collaborator Michael Benz when she comes up against Florian’s jealous streak with her outfit.

Dressed in a pink, low-cut power suit, Stacey tells Florian she’s ready to leave for her meeting, but he’s shocked at her outfit. “It’s at a bar,” she assures him, adding, “It’s not a big deal, we’re in Miami.” Florian is suspicious, asking if it was Michael who chose the meeting location, but Stacey insists everyone agreed on the spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, I knew Florian was jealous to a point, but it’s getting very awkward for me and I’m kinda like over it,” she admits to the camera. “I’m gonna be in business meetings, networking with a lot of people – and men. So I’m not gonna let his jealousy get in the way.”

As Florian reminds Stacey that she’s his wife, she responds, “I know baby. I am your wife and you’re my husband and I love you. …You have nothing to worry about, OK?” Florian seems satisfied with that answer for a moment but then asks Stacey to keep an eye on her watch and make sure she comes home by a certain time.



“Oh, I got a curfew now? …I don’t know about that,” a surprised Stacey notes, to which Florian responds, “Yes. You need to come in time or daddy be mad.” To the camera, Florian explains exactly why this meeting is getting to him. “I never have [a] business meeting in a bar,” he says. “Like in Albania, business meetings you have in an office or like this, not in a bar, like, talk for business. And I don’t like it. And I don’t know this guy Michael. [It’s] f-ed up.” Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.