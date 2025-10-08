Danielle Fishel’s Beloved ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-Star to Join Her on ‘DWTS’

Boy meets ballroom! Danielle Fishel revealed Wednesday that her former Boy Meets World co-star William Daniels will join her next week on Dancing With the Stars.

Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the beloved sitcom, will join his former on-screen student in the ballroom in honor of DWTS’ Dedication Night, which features each of the celebrity contestants dedicating their dance to a special person in their life.

Fishel revealed on her new podcast, Danielle With the Stars, that Daniels, 98, will actually be joining her on the dance floor during Tuesday’s live show.

“Mr. Feeny himself is going be on the ballroom floor with me,” Fishel announced, explaining that while she and pro partner Pasha Pashkov will be dancing the jive together, Daniels will “be on the ballroom floor with us and he’s going to participate in the dance as well.”

Fishel’s song for Dedication Night is a nostalgic one as well, as she, Pashkov and Daniels will be performing to the Boy Meets World theme. “Saying it out loud feels crazy,” Fishel admitted. “But yes, we get to dance to the Boy Meets World theme song, the one you all know and love.”

“It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life,” Fishel said of her Dedication Night performance. “He’s just such an inspiration to so many of us. And to be able to say thank you to him and give him this kind of a platform for him to receive the love that he deserves is going to be very memorable.”

Fishel also teased on her podcast that “some special guests” will also be in attendance during Dedication Night to cheer on her and Daniels. “Some people I’m shocked are able to be there, but I’m so happy are able to be there,” she hinted.

Fishel and Pashkov scored a 21/30 during Tuesday’s Disney Night performance as they danced the quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from The Jungle Book. While the duo had a small misstep in their choreography, judge Bruno Tonioli called Fishel a “naughty, naughty mama bear” for her performance, while judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that watching the dance “felt like being at Disneyland.”