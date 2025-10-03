‘Dancing With the Stars’: Danielle Fishel Addresses Rumors of Drama With Her Fellow Contestant

Danielle Fishel is clearing up rumors that she and her Dancing With the Stars castmate Whitney Leavitt have drama after a moment between the two went viral during this week’s episode.

Viewers were quick to notice a moment between the Boy Meets World alum, 44, and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 32, after Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong’s shocking elimination during Week 3 of the ABC dance competition.

As the rest of the Season 34 cast gathered on the ballroom floor to say goodbye to the Fifth Harmony singer, 29, and her pro partner, Leavitt could be seen laughing and seemingly celebrating making it through to the next round of competition.

And as the credits rolled, a now-viral moment showed Leavitt’s excited expression quickly switch to a straight face after an interaction with Fishel.

Fishel denied that there was anything behind the exchange, however, when asked by TMZ if she had “put Whitney in her place” or felt that her excitement “was a little tone deaf” after the elimination.

“No,” Fishel responded. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. We can be happy for ourselves and our friends that were safe and also sad that somebody is gone.” She added, “So I definitely did not put her in her place, but I just went to go comfort my friend [Jauregui].”

Jauregui and Armstrong were sent packing after their cha-cha to her group’s smash hit “Work From Home” scored just an 18/30 from the judges.

Asked by host Julianne Hough how she was feeling about being eliminated, the singer responded with just one word: “Pissed.”

Jauregui later took to Instagram to “expand” on her reaction at the time, joking, “please don’t ever put a mic in my face right after I get eliminated off of something on national television.”

“I’m a competitive girly through and through and honestly, I wish I could’ve ended on a much higher note than that night & that was the true source of my frustration,” she continued, writing that she was “so beyond grateful for this insane past month” of her life.

“This was one of the most joyful moments I’ve gotten to collect in my memory box and was such an amazing opportunity for me to reconnect with my absolute love of dance and connection with my body,” she added, writing that while she felt like she had “so much more to give,” she was “so grateful” to have had the experience.

Calling Armstrong “such a solid human” and “such an incredible dance partner,” Jauregui thanked the pro for “challenging me, supporting me, uplifting my essence and for always being ready [as f—] to crack a joke [with] a b—h.”

“I will miss this a lot, I really wasn’t ready to go, but alas!” she added. “The fates have decided and I’m off to finish up this music for you to have your next meal.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+. The show streams the next day on Hulu.