‘Dancing With the Stars’: Danielle Fishel Shows off Brutal Leg Injury Amid Rehearsals

Danielle Fishel is pushing through a brutal hamstring injury as she heads into Week 3 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

The Boy Meets World actress, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on her leg after revealing during Tuesday’s show that she had suffered a hamstring tear during rehearsals with pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fishel showed off her black and blue leg in an Instagram Reel of her lip-syncing lyrics from Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U” over the caption, “How I talk to my knees after 4 weeks of rehearsals and 2 live shows.”

“Baby, I see you working hard, wanna let you know I’m proud, let you know that I admire what you do, don’t know if I need to reassure you, my life would be purposeless without you,” Fishel mouthed in the video.

Below the video, Fishel clarified in the caption, “I promise my leg feels better than it looks.”

The former ABC sitcom star revealed during last week’s episode of DWTS that she had been diagnosed with a hamstring tear, which was only made worse by a deep tissue massage, which “broke every blood vessel in the back of [her] leg.”

Assuring fans that she would be “pushing through the pain,” Fishel went on to earn a 19 out of 30 on her cha cha to “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona.

After moving on to the next round, Fishel told PEOPLE that she had met with a surgeon and was assured that she didn’t need surgery to repair the tendon in her hamstring, “so it’s just a matter of rehabbing it and taking care of it.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Going into Week 3, Fishel assured that Pashkov, 39, would be choreographing “around that right leg” in order to give her “a little bit of rest,” at which point she hoped she would be fine.

Injury or not, the actress and podcaster was determined to keep going in the competition. “I was only going to leave here because of an injury if they brought me out on a stretcher,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.