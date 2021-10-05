‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Drops Some Amazing News for Diehard Fans

Dancing With the Stars fans got some amazing news from host Tyra Banks during Monday’s show — the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is coming back in 2022 after the 2020-21 tour was canceled due to COVID precautions. Kicking off Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, your favorite dancers from the ABC show are coming together for a brand new show, touring the country until March 27, 2022, when it wraps in Modesto, CA.

This year’s tour stars pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more. Tickets go on sale Oct. 8; get purchasing info here. The 2020-21 tour started off strong but quickly had many of the dates postponed, then canceled after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “With the uncertainty of COVID-19, we have unfortunately made the hard decision to cancel the previously postponed dates of the #DWTS: Live Tour 2020. We hope you are all staying safe and thank you for your continued understanding and support,” the show announced in March 2020.

Despite declining COVID numbers nationwide, DWTS is still struggling with precautions amid the current season, with judge Derek Hough marking the third cast member this season to sit out a show due to possible exposure. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli carried on without Hough during Monday’s show, which was Britney Spears themed, but Banks announced at the start of the show that although Hough was “fully vaccinated and tested negative,” he would skip this week “out of an abundance of caution.”

In addition to judging DWTS, Hough has been traveling back and forth to Las Vegas from Los Angeles to perform his new show, Derek Hough: No Limit, at The Venetian. Hough’s Sunday show in Vegas was canceled, according to Ticketmaster. Prior to Hough’s exposure, both Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner Cody Rigsby tested positive for a breakthrough COVID case.

The judges still managed to score the pair for a previously-taped rehearsal in week two, and this week Burke and Rigsby managed to perform virtually and separately as they recover. This creative solution marks the first-ever remote performance in DWTS history. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.