‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sharna Burgess Defends Her Relationship With Brian Austin Green

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is defending her romantic relationship with boyfriend and dance partner Brian Austin Green. The professional dancer and Beverly Hills, 90210 star haven’t shied away from showing their chemistry in the ballroom while competing together this season, but Burgess made sure to give her haters even more spice on social media.

Sharing photos from rehearsal Monday in which she is resting her hands on Green’s backside, Burgess began her lengthy message, “For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full [peach emoji] grab instead.” She continued of people who have accused their team of relying on their steamy relationship for votes, “But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD!”

Burgess explained that because their relationship extends outside the ballroom, dancing with her boyfriend has actually been a bit more complicated. “We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow,” she admitted. “Coaching your boyfriend is hard, and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the s- you’re doing wrong is also hard.”

The two are still trying to “find balance” between showing their love and pushing for perfection in their dances, the Australia native explained, adding, “What I do know is I’m grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him. What a dream to share this.” In an aside directed towards Green, the pro said she was “so grateful” for her beau, his “courage” on the dance floor, and his “patience” with her.

The pair left it all on the dance floor during Monday’s Britney Spears-themed night, performing a passionate tango to the pop star’s “Till the World Ends.” Despite receiving a warm response online, the judges only scored Burgess and Green a 19 out of 30, as judge Derek Hough sat out this week’s show. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.