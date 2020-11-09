'Dancing With the Stars' Week 9 Icons Night Lineup Revealed

Dancing With the Stars cha-chas back on ABC Monday night, with a two-hour tribute to music icons. The Season 29 competition is heating up, with only seven couples left vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy. The celebrities and their pro dance partners will be dancing to classic tracks from artists like Ricky Martin, Beyonce, Tupac, and Wham.

This week's episode, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, picks up where last week's dramatic show left off. The episode was intended to be Double Elimination Night, but The Real co-host Jeannie Mai had to withdraw from the competition after she was rushed to the hospital for epiglottitis. Only one of the remaining couples was eliminated, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savhckenko. The other couple to land in the bottom two was Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who all three judges chose to save.

With only seven couples remaining, "Icons Night" will be a two-round episode. First, the duos will dance in a style they have not danced in yet. In round two, they will perform a Dance-Off Challenge, where two couples take the ballroom floor at the same time while dancing in the same style to the same song. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber will face off against Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev in a Cha Cha to Lady Gaga and Beyonce's "Telephone."

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke will dance a Jive to Ricky Martin's "Cup of Life" against Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart. Nelly and Daniella Karagach will face Jackson and Bersten in a Salsa to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson got immunity from the challenge round due to their high cumulative score over the season. Now, here's a look at the individual dances for the Nov. 9 "Icons" episode.