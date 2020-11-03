'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Chrishell Stause Deserved Better After Her Elimination

Two pairs were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday as part of a double elimination, although the manner in which the couples were sent home didn’t go as planned. That’s because Jeannie Mae had to leave the show after a health concern that needed immediate attention was discovered. With Mae and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, not participating in Monday’s episode, production ended up skipping its double elimination as to not send three couples out of the competition and instead just got rid of one via voting.

After the performers stepped out onto the dance floor to perform for what they hoped would not be their last time, the voting landed Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko along with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten in the bottom two. That’s when the judges opted to save Jackson, leaving Stause as the next dance pair cut from the competition. The judges appeared surprised at this outcome with Carrie Ann Inaba kicking it off by saying she was "stunned and shocked" at the two pairs standing in front of them, as all three judges chose to save Jackson. Stause scored a 24 dancing the Viennese waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

With Stause knocked out of the show, many viewers voiced their frustration about the judge’s decision. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions to the Selling Sunset star's elimination.