'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Chrishell Stause Deserved Better After Her Elimination
Two pairs were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday as part of a double elimination, although the manner in which the couples were sent home didn’t go as planned. That’s because Jeannie Mae had to leave the show after a health concern that needed immediate attention was discovered. With Mae and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, not participating in Monday’s episode, production ended up skipping its double elimination as to not send three couples out of the competition and instead just got rid of one via voting.
After the performers stepped out onto the dance floor to perform for what they hoped would not be their last time, the voting landed Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko along with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten in the bottom two. That’s when the judges opted to save Jackson, leaving Stause as the next dance pair cut from the competition. The judges appeared surprised at this outcome with Carrie Ann Inaba kicking it off by saying she was "stunned and shocked" at the two pairs standing in front of them, as all three judges chose to save Jackson. Stause scored a 24 dancing the Viennese waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."
With Stause knocked out of the show, many viewers voiced their frustration about the judge’s decision. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions to the Selling Sunset star's elimination.
Monday was the first time in the competition that each couple got to perform two dances. Prior to this, the pairs only had one shot to impress the judges and more importantly, the voters.
@Chrishell7 I love you so so much, I am sending you the biggest virtual hug, you'll always be my winner😘😘😘😘#TeamChrishell pic.twitter.com/BkNFcTF5IM— Brittany💙 #10YearsOfPLL (@ALittleLiarPLL5) November 3, 2020
Tyra Banks called the couples to the floor for the always-nerve-wracking elimination, which in no particular order, saw Nelly, Justina Machado, A.J. McLean, Kailtyn Bristowe Johnny Weir and Nev Schulman as the couples avoiding the bottom two. This left two couples who had never appeared in the bottom two there.
@Chrishell7 (Cont.) You are seriously a star and you deserved so much more, you deserved to get 10s & you definitely deserved that mirror ball. I am so sorry the judges were always hard on you & underscored you for no good reason, I just want you to know that I'm so proud of you pic.twitter.com/I9jeQcqiRW— Brittany💙 #10YearsOfPLL (@ALittleLiarPLL5) November 3, 2020
While fans felt Stause deserved better, the actress did present a strong case especially after how far she appeared to come following her first time on the dance floor. Her and her partner netted a 13, which was just two points ahead of the lowest score in Week 1.
I'm absolutely devastated that @Chrishell7 was voted off of #DWTS !— Steph's Pretty Lace (@LaceSteph) November 3, 2020
The rest of the season won't be the same without her. #DWTS29
From that point on, Stause continued to show improvement, gradually raising her scores throughout week. Outside of a minor hiccup in Week 5 that saw her record a 19 on 80s Night, Stause never took a step backwards.
Chrishell, it was so fun watching you! I just can’t believe it 😢Good luck to the dancers that are left but I was definitely watching and voting (for you) all because of you! 😘— Nathalie Layman (@natd_leroux) November 3, 2020
On Disney Night, Stause was able to tap into her one of her favorite princess, dressing up as Cinderella to dance a waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes." Her performance resulted in a 22, which was only two points back off the top score for that particular week.
@Chrishell7 so sorry to see you leave DWTS you were in my top 3 of who I wanted to win!— Allison (@XODdubsAllieXO) November 3, 2020
With Stause out of the competition, fans of hers who may not have known before the show can catch her on the hit Netflix show, Selling Sunset. The series follows Los Angeles real estate and has three seasons for viewers to watch, making it a perfect series to binge watch.
Awww, @Chrishell7 you are a bright light. Congratulations on all you accomplished. You won in so many ways. ❤️❤️❤️@DancingABC #DWTS— MJK (@becoreageous) November 3, 2020
Dancing With the Stars will return next Monday on ABC airing at 8 p.m. ET. With two couples out of the picture, just seven couples will be competing.
@Chrishell7 you were incredible! It was evident week after week you were giving it your all. Thank you for sharing your story & heart with us each week 🤍 #DWTS— charly 🌼 (@charlyy_brownn) November 3, 2020