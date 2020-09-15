'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Awkwardly Loses Earring, and Fans Don't Know What to Think

Tyra Banks made her hosting debut in the Dancing With the Stars season premiere on Monday. Her first time on the dance floor saw a few hiccups as fans continued to vent about the removal of long-time host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews throughout the episode. One of the more notable gaffes that occurred for Banks was a slip-up in which she lost her earring and made a little scene as the judges went over their scores.

When ABC first revealed Banks as Bergeron's replacement, there were many fans not too pleased with the selection. Both Bergeron and Andrews expressed their disbelief in being let go, with Andrews recently explaining how the decision blindsided her. Nonetheless, Banks, who also previously was a host on America's Got Talent, made her first appearance in the new role to mixed reviews. Coming into the evening, the former America's Next Top Model host has expressed nothing but gratitude and excitement about the unique opportunity, which also sees her serving as an executive producer.

With Banks' debut behind her, social media didn't let her earring fiasco slip past without sounding off. Here are some of the most notable reactions as the scene unfolded.