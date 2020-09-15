'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Awkwardly Loses Earring, and Fans Don't Know What to Think
Tyra Banks made her hosting debut in the Dancing With the Stars season premiere on Monday. Her first time on the dance floor saw a few hiccups as fans continued to vent about the removal of long-time host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews throughout the episode. One of the more notable gaffes that occurred for Banks was a slip-up in which she lost her earring and made a little scene as the judges went over their scores.
When ABC first revealed Banks as Bergeron's replacement, there were many fans not too pleased with the selection. Both Bergeron and Andrews expressed their disbelief in being let go, with Andrews recently explaining how the decision blindsided her. Nonetheless, Banks, who also previously was a host on America's Got Talent, made her first appearance in the new role to mixed reviews. Coming into the evening, the former America's Next Top Model host has expressed nothing but gratitude and excitement about the unique opportunity, which also sees her serving as an executive producer.
With Banks' debut behind her, social media didn't let her earring fiasco slip past without sounding off. Here are some of the most notable reactions as the scene unfolded.
No one would have known you lost an earring until you brought attention to it. Fashion ain’t that serious on this show. (Except for the costumes) But it’s not about the host. I like Tyra in general, but its an awkward fit, maybe it will improve? #dwts— Cari (@nategrrl) September 15, 2020
Tyra tells Derek to be quick with his feedback then she blabs about her earring. Just stop— SemperFi_BB19 (@SemperFi_BB19) September 15, 2020
Tyra’s fugly earring that fell off and she was afraid she would lose it 🙄— Trina Beena (@osobusy) September 15, 2020
tyra earring got stuck in that matted up synthetic wig. #dwts— unfriendlyblackhottie (@lizzythehippie) September 15, 2020
no one cares about your earring, tyra #DWTS— bobbyllama (@bobbyllama_) September 15, 2020
#DWTS we all know tyra purposely lost that earring to seem down to earth— Linda TVLover (@obession1234) September 15, 2020
@tyrabanks no one cares about your damn earring anything personally about you were here to see @DancingABC not the Tyra I,me show😂🙄🙄🙄— Cristie Moore (@AdamesMarie) September 15, 2020