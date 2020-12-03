'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Says He Won't Be Back Ever Again

✖

For any Dancing With the Stars fans who were hoping for Tom Bergeron to return to the show, you might be out of luck. The former DWTS host recently spoke to TV Guide Magazine and told the outlet that fans should not expect him to come back to the show as that ship has already sailed. Back in July, Bergeron shocked fans by announcing that he was fired from DWTS after being with the program since its first season. He has since been replaced by Tyra Banks.

"When people say, 'I'm not gonna watch until you're back,' I say, 'Well, there's really no 'until' here,'" Bergeron said, as obtained via Entertainment Tonight. "This train has left the station." He continued to share that he doesn't have any bad feelings about fans who still want to watch the show without him and his co-host, Erin Andrews, at the helm. Bergeron added, "I appreciate the sentiment. [But] I don't hold it against anybody if they [watch]."

Enjoyed chatting with @JimHalterman of @TVGuide for this week’s issue. Working on that follow-up book now, Jim 😉 pic.twitter.com/eWn2CV1gpK — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) December 2, 2020

Elsewhere in his interview with the publication, Bergeron recalled his fondest memories of working on DWTS. He said that his time on the show was all about connections and "the friendships I have with people who were on camera and behind the camera." The former America's Funniest Home Videos host added that he even used to throw parties for the cast and crew of the series, which is how he managed to form such close bonds with those who worked on the show. Bergeron said, "I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff. It helped create a sense of solidarity. And then we'd try to sober up the next day."

As for where you might see Bergeron next, he admitted that he's actually enjoying a bit of downtime right now following his departure from DWTS. "I've hosted every format imaginable. There's no real fire in my gut to do it again," he shared. "Having said that, I'm always open to surprises." Throughout the recent season of DWTS, which aired its finale on Nov. 30, some fans lamented the fact that Bergeron was no longer the host of the program. Some of those DWTS even took to social media to share their overall disappointment with the new direction that the show was headed in with Banks taking over hosting duties. However, there were many other fans, including those in the DWTS family, who couldn't help but stick up for Banks amidst all of the negativity.