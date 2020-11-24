'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Aren't Hiding Their Feelings About New Host Tyra Banks' First Season

By Anna Rumer

Tyra Banks' first season of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close, and fans of the ABC dancing competition aren't holding back their unfiltered opinion of her performance. The supermodel was no stranger to leading a show prior to replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29, having previously lent her talent to America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent.

That experience didn't necessarily make her first season smooth sailing, however, with fans criticizing her commentary, timing and rapport with the contestants all season. With the Mirrorball Trophy officially awarded to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, keep scrolling to read what people had to say about Banks' score for the season.

Final Finale

Many fans tuning into the finale hoped that it would be Banks' first and last on Dancing With the Stars:

Questioning the Questions

Others criticized the model for her questions, which oftentimes felt out of place or jarring:

Bad Fit

Some Dancing With the Stars fans simply thought Banks wasn't a good fit for the show altogether:

Bring Back Tom and Erin

Many were rallying for longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to be brought back after they were replaced this summer by Banks:

Bonded Together

In the end, however, people's dislike of Banks as the new host ultimately bonded fans together on Twitter:

Finale Results

There was tight competition for the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy Monday, as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nelly and Daniella Karagach faced off with their final two dances for the big win. Ultimately, the former Bachelorette and her partner were able to pull off a win, bringing to a close a season of high highs and low emotional lows.  

An emotional win

It was the end of a long journey for Bristowe, who was allegedly blocked by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss from appearing on DWTS after her original season of the ABC dating show. The difficult path she had to make it to the stage, she told Entertainment Tonight after the big win, "makes it all so much better."

"That it was taken away, that I still believed in it, that I worked hard for it, that I stayed true to myself through it," she added. "You just never know when it's going to happen and the fact that everything just aligned for us and that we're here with the Mirrorball, like, what?"

