'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Aren't Hiding Their Feelings About New Host Tyra Banks' First Season

Tyra Banks' first season of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close, and fans of the ABC dancing competition aren't holding back their unfiltered opinion of her performance. The supermodel was no stranger to leading a show prior to replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29, having previously lent her talent to America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent. That experience didn't necessarily make her first season smooth sailing, however, with fans criticizing her commentary, timing and rapport with the contestants all season. With the Mirrorball Trophy officially awarded to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, keep scrolling to read what people had to say about Banks' score for the season.

Final Finale Many fans tuning into the finale hoped that it would be Banks' first and last on Dancing With the Stars: Hopefully this is Tyra's finale... 🥴#DWTS pic.twitter.com/ul45V3r4q5 — KamKam🏳️‍🌈 (@kamerontgreen) November 24, 2020 Seeing as this was the #DWTSFinale, does this mean it was also the Tyra Finale? 🥴 Not sure I can deal with another season like that. I miss Tom Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/XEMygzVXfH — Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) November 24, 2020

Bonded Together In the end, however, people's dislike of Banks as the new host ultimately bonded fans together on Twitter: THIS SEASON ... gotta admit we bonded in our mutual dislike of Tyra as host #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qLPiQQxvZD — Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) November 24, 2020 i love that all of twitter collectively hates tyra as the host #DWTS — bitchy bachelorette (@bachelor_fan101) November 24, 2020

Finale Results There was tight competition for the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy Monday, as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nelly and Daniella Karagach faced off with their final two dances for the big win. Ultimately, the former Bachelorette and her partner were able to pull off a win, bringing to a close a season of high highs and low emotional lows.