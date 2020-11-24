'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Aren't Hiding Their Feelings About New Host Tyra Banks' First Season
Tyra Banks' first season of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close, and fans of the ABC dancing competition aren't holding back their unfiltered opinion of her performance. The supermodel was no stranger to leading a show prior to replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29, having previously lent her talent to America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent.
That experience didn't necessarily make her first season smooth sailing, however, with fans criticizing her commentary, timing and rapport with the contestants all season. With the Mirrorball Trophy officially awarded to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, keep scrolling to read what people had to say about Banks' score for the season.
Final Finale
Many fans tuning into the finale hoped that it would be Banks' first and last on Dancing With the Stars:
Hopefully this is Tyra’s finale... 🥴#DWTS pic.twitter.com/ul45V3r4q5— KamKam🏳️🌈 (@kamerontgreen) November 24, 2020
prevnext
Seeing as this was the #DWTSFinale, does this mean it was also the Tyra Finale? 🥴 Not sure I can deal with another season like that. I miss Tom Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/XEMygzVXfH— Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) November 24, 2020
Questioning the Questions
Others criticized the model for her questions, which oftentimes felt out of place or jarring:
tyra we keep having to go to break before the scores because you keep asking dumb ass questions🥰🥰 #DWTS #DWTSFINALE pic.twitter.com/xZRxJxzWqG— aaliyah (@heyitsliahh) November 24, 2020
*sentimental moment* Tyra: “Why did you lose your love for dancing?” GIRL you are the worst #DWTS #DWTSFINALE pic.twitter.com/E5SXIFzRP9— jaybaybaaaay (@jaybaybaaaay) November 24, 2020
prevnext
tyra stop with these questions bro pls...#DWTSFinale #DWTS pic.twitter.com/7CDuLZzsbb— aaliyah (@heyitsliahh) November 24, 2020
Bad Fit
Some Dancing With the Stars fans simply thought Banks wasn't a good fit for the show altogether:
Please let this be the last night we ever see Tyra on #DWTS— Adele Arthur (@AdeleArthur10) November 24, 2020
She is definitely NOT a good fit for this show or the format. Everyone is tired is her making everything about her. #DWTSFINALE pic.twitter.com/XyGf4Y4NdT
prevnext
Can Tyra not make the show about her for a second jfc... this ain’t a fashion show, you don’t need 10 outfits each episode 🤦🏼♀️#dwts pic.twitter.com/uFxgfecJ5c— !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) November 24, 2020
Bring Back Tom and Erin
Many were rallying for longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to be brought back after they were replaced this summer by Banks:
Seeing as this was the #DWTSFinale, does this mean it was also the Tyra Finale? 🥴 Not sure I can deal with another season like that. I miss Tom Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/XEMygzVXfH— Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) November 24, 2020
prevnext
should’ve stopped watching once i found out tyra was replacing tom... #DWTSFinale #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZsyZKhxCjK— aaliyah (@heyitsliahh) November 24, 2020
Bonded Together
In the end, however, people's dislike of Banks as the new host ultimately bonded fans together on Twitter:
THIS SEASON ... gotta admit we bonded in our mutual dislike of Tyra as host #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qLPiQQxvZD— Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) November 24, 2020
prevnext
i love that all of twitter collectively hates tyra as the host #DWTS— bitchy bachelorette (@bachelor_fan101) November 24, 2020
Finale Results
There was tight competition for the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy Monday, as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nelly and Daniella Karagach faced off with their final two dances for the big win. Ultimately, the former Bachelorette and her partner were able to pull off a win, bringing to a close a season of high highs and low emotional lows.prevnext
An emotional win
0commentsView this post on Instagram
It was the end of a long journey for Bristowe, who was allegedly blocked by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss from appearing on DWTS after her original season of the ABC dating show. The difficult path she had to make it to the stage, she told Entertainment Tonight after the big win, "makes it all so much better."
"That it was taken away, that I still believed in it, that I worked hard for it, that I stayed true to myself through it," she added. "You just never know when it's going to happen and the fact that everything just aligned for us and that we're here with the Mirrorball, like, what?"prev