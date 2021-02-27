'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Tom Bergeron Delivers NSFW Joke Receiving Second Vaccine Shot

✖

Former Dancing With The Stars host Tom Bergeron got his second dosage of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday and made a typical Bergeron-style joke about it. Bergeron hosted Dancing With the Stars until last year when ABC replaced him with Tyra Banks. Although this was a controversial pick with fans, there are reportedly no plans to bump Banks from the show, which still has not been officially renewed for Season 30.

Bergeron, 65, shared a photo of himself at a vaccine distribution center, posing with one eyebrow arched as a health care worker administered the shot. The veteran host also wore a facemask in the photo. "Me getting a little prick (insert wisecrack)," Bergeron wrote, adding an emoji wearing a facemask. He included a hashtag confirming this was the second Pfizer vaccine dose he received. Many of Bergeron's fans applauded Bergeron for getting the shot and found his caption hilarious. "Miss your humor," one person wrote. "I like your impersonation of The Rock," another wrote, referring to Bergeron's arched brow.

Last year, ABC suddenly dropped Bergeron and Erin Andrews to take Dancing With the Stars in a new direction. Bergeron was effectively the face of the series, hosting it since it launched in 2005. Fifteen years and 28 seasons later, Bergeron's relationship with the producers and network began to fray. The division became clear when ABC allowed President Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer, to compete and Bergeron publicly spoke out against that.

In a recent interview with author Vicki Abelson, Bergeron said he was not completely surprised he was fired, reports Heavy. "The show I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron said, being careful to avoid specifics. "We had very clear, sometimes public, differences of opinion about the new showrunner and some of the execs and happily, I was at a point in my life and career where I didn’t have to just shut up and take it. I decided to go public with some concerns I had at that time and I think that set the stage for it. I kind of saw it coming."

DWTS' first season without Bergeron went through several growing pains, with fans complaining on Twitter every single week about Banks' performance. Banks also made a major mistake at the end of one episode when announcing the wrong couple in the bottom two, although producers and the judges insisted Banks was not at fault for the flub. There was a tabloid rumor that ABC and the producers were already moving on from Banks, but there is no proof this is the case. ABC has not even picked up the show yet for the 2021-2022 TV season.