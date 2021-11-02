‘Dancing With the Stars’ Puts JoJo Siwa in Bottom 2, Taking Fans by Surprise

Dancing With the Stars left viewers in shock Monday night after one dancing duo lauded as the front-runners of the competition landed themselves in the bottom two. After giving their best on the dance floor during a night celebrating the music of legendary rock band Queen, JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson almost had their journey to the Mirrorball Trophy cut short when they landed in the bottom two, prompting plenty of reactions on social media.

During the latest Season 30 episode, Siwa and Johnson hit the ballroom with a tango to “Body Language.” The performance earned plenty of praise from the judges, with Derek Hough praising the dance as “a tempting, tantalizing tango! Yo, that was so avant-garde, experimental. I absolutely loved it!” Bruno Tonioli, meanwhile, said the duo’s performance was “slinky, sexy cool excellent.” The pair received 39 points out of a possible 40 for the dance before Siwa returned to the ballroom later in the night for the relay round, where she performed the foxtrot to “Pressure” alongside fellow celebrity competitors Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jimmie Allen. Siwa’s performance wasn’t enough to earn her any extra points, though, with Giannulli grabbing all four bonus points from the judges during the relay round.

Despite their high scores and continuously impressive performances, Siwa and Johnson landed in the bottom two alongside Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and pro Witney Carson. Thanks to her strong scores throughout the competition, the judges unanimously voted to save Siwa, though the shock of her facing elimination, however brief it may have been, left a strong impact on viewers, many of whom expressed their shock on Twitter.

‘Absolutely furious’

now who paid the judges to put jojo and jenna at the bottom and why was it olivia’s mom #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PMT1Km8JLF — Ângel (@barbiefitting) November 2, 2021

“I am absolutely furious,” tweeted one viewer. “How is [JoJo] in the bottom two. This is madness.”

‘How?’

How is Jojo and Jenna on the bottom #DWTS pic.twitter.com/591O6MQpve — Cyn ⸆⸉ (@CynPlicity) November 2, 2021

“JoJo siwa is making history dancing with another woman on [DWTS], had the second highest score of the night, and STILL landed in the bottom two at elimination,” wrote another shocked viewer. “I don’t wanna hear anyone saying she’s not doing anything groundbreaking ever again. homophobes are MAD and NOT voting.”

Not ‘mathematically possible’

production after putting jojo and jenna in the bottom 2 for shock value and engagement #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x0TYyqR0wj — jj (@lottiemctthews) November 2, 2021

“I’m surprised that the audience vote is weighted so highly that it could plunge someone from the top to the bottom,” shared somebody else. “Shouldn’t be mathematically possible.”

‘Absolute outrage’

Absolute outrage seeing Jojo in the bottom two. Why??? #DWTS — Sydney Brown (@SydneyBrownNews) November 2, 2021

“This is soooooo phony! Jojo is in the bottom 2,” wrote one person who also shared a gif of Jim Parson’s The Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper saying, “smells like bs to me.”

Ratings ploy?

“I’m convinced Jojo was in the bottom for ratings because there’s just NO WAY she was actually in the bottom frfr………and against THE MIZ???” added another person.

‘Ridiculous’

“Y’all need to get your s- together for next week and vote for Jojo and Jenna on [DWTS],” demanded one viewer. “I don’t know if it was Opposite Day or y’all were testing the system just don’t let it happen again!”

‘Scores don’t mean anything’

How on earth are JoJo and Jenna in the bottom 2?! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/BJADu97zLT — Ja’mie 🌻 (@jamieBoston63) November 2, 2021

“They put anybody on the bottom 2. Scores don’t mean anything,” commented somebody else. “Jojo had the highest scores for weeks. WEEKS!”