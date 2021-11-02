‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Big Fan-Favorite on Queen Night

If you can even believe it, Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is halfway over. But, there are many celebrities still in the competition. On Monday night, fans had to say goodbye to one of those very celebrities, as Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was eliminated from the competition.

After host Tyra Banks revealed the couples that were in the bottom two, it was up to the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — to decide who would make it through to dance another day. She announced that Mizanin, with his partner Witney Carson, and JoJo Siwa, with her partner Jenna Johnson, were in the bottom two. Thanks to her strong scores throughout the competition, the judges unanimously voted to save Siwa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the course of the past several weeks, the judges have been torn between who they want to send home. However, during the episode that aired on Oct. 25, they were all in agreement. At the end of the episode, Banks revealed that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, and Olympian Suni Lee and her partner, Sasha Farber, were in the bottom two. Moore managed to escape elimination before in the competition, but her luck ran out that night as all of the judges voted to keep Lee.

Moore was, understandably, heartbroken about her elimination. A day after her elimination, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her time in the competition. According to Page Six, she posted videos in which she could be seen wiping away tears while on a flight. She captioned one of the videos, “So sad right now.” Moore did have some kind and positive words to say on Monday’s broadcast, as she said at the end of the episode, “I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true. I love you guys so much.”

Moore and Mizanin have joined a growing list of celebrities who have also been eliminated from DWTS this season. Before the Bravo personality took her final bow, Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Spice Girls singer Mel C, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu were all eliminated from the competition. There are still many individuals left in the running for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, including JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, and Iman Shumpert, all of whom have been at the top of the leaderboard in the past couple of weeks. To see who takes it home, you’ll have to continue watching DWTS. The ABC competition airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.