‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Second Duo This Week

This week has been a long one for fans of Dancing with the Stars. The reality competition aired two episodes, on back-to-back nights, to on track after not eliminating anyone in the premiere.

Now, after the special Tuesday edition of the show, Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten have been taken out of the competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gibson and Bersten were brought down by their ballroom dance on Monday night, for which they received a score of 20 from the judges.

It wasn’t all down to the judges, though. The elimination comes as a combination of the judges’ scores and the vote from the viewers.

On Monday night’s episode, Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe were the first couple to be eliminated from the new season. Fans weren’t very surprised by the decision, considering the couple had received low scores on both of their dances.

Next week, another couple will be eliminated after America votes on their favorite performance from tonight’s episode. The theme of the episode was Latino Night, so the salsa could become the downfall for one unlucky couple.

Be sure to tune in to another new episode of Dancing with the Stars next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dancingabc