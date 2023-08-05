'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Comes out During 'The View' Appearance

Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey has a new love. During an appearance on The View on Tuesday, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant discussed her day-to-day life and provided an update on her dating status. "I always just want to live my truth, and my story," Windey, 32, said. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl!" As co-host Sunny Hostin put it, she "didn't see that twist coming." "I don't think anyone did," Windey said. "No, not even me." On Tuesday, she also posted a carousel of photos with her girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman, on her Instagram account. "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" she wrote in the caption. A photo Windey posted on Instagram of herself kissing Hoffman was later reposted by Hoffman, writing, "Guys some news... I am gay." Her season of The Bachelorette ended with her engaged to Erich Schwer, but the two had split by November. As a contestant on The Bachelor, Windey sought love with Clayton Echard before appearing on The Bachelorette.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," Windey told Fox News during her time on DWTS. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar." Schwer, 30, is unaware of Windey's new relationship, she said on The View Tuesday. Following her second-place finish on DWTS, Windey was seen on a date with pro dancer Alan Bersten. In addition, Windey flirted with Vinny Guadagnino, another contestant on DWTS. "It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don't know," Windey revealed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast in March. At the time, Windey and the Jersey Shore star, 35, shared voice memos and gossiped, but his New York residence and her California home kept them apart.

"I'm always trying to get him out," Windey said. "I'm like, never say never." Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD's Vice President of Communications & Talent, issued a statement to PEOPLE following Windey's announcement on Wednesday. "As one of today's most visible reality stars from 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette,' Gabby Windey's decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone's journey is different. This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included," Ramos said.