'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Premiere Will Have a Voting Twist

Dancing With the Stars will look different in many ways this year as the ABC competition kicks off its 29th season Monday at 8 p.m. ET, with a change even coming to its premiere night voting. As the show adjusts to airing without a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic, the network announced that there will be no fan vote or elimination during week one of the new season.

Instead, the teams' first dances will be only scored by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, and those scores will be combined with week two scores and audience votes to determine the first elimination of the season in the second week. Despite the lack of a live audience, voting from home will still work the same when it begins next week, with fans being able to cast their vote during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones.

For their first dance, Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner will perform the foxtrot to "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts, and Tiger King's Carole Baskin will dance the paso doble to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe will be doing the cha-cha to Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love," and former 49ers player Vernon Davis will be dancing the foxtrot to "All of Me" by John Legend. Actress Anne Heche will perform the cha-cha to "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, while Disney Channel's Skai Jackson will dance tango to "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado will dance the cha-cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, while Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean performs a jive to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.

The Real's Jeannie Mai will dance the salsa to "Tell It to My Heart" by Taylor Dayne, while Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe will perform the quickstep to "Part Time Love" by Stevie Wonder. Olympian Johnny Weir will dance the cha-cha to "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause will perform tango to "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. NBA All-Star Charles Oakley will take on the salsa to "In Da Club" by 50 Cent, while Catfish host Nev Schulman will foxtrot to "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra and rapper Nelly dancing salsa to "Ride Wit Me," his own song. Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.