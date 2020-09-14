'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Dancing With the Stars is officially returning, with an all-new cast of celebrities vying for that prized mirrorball trophy. After several months on hiatus and the looming threat that the coronavirus pandemic would postpone the new season, DWTS Season 29 is slated to return to TV screens tonight, and we have everything that you need to know to tune into the new season.

Season 29 of the beloved ABC dance competition officially sashays its way to TV screens on Monday night, with new host Tyra Banks taking over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as DWTS embarks "on a new creative direction." The new season will debut with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Monday night's premiere will not feature a fan vote or an elimination, as Week 1 dances will only be scored by the judges. Those scores will be combined with Week 2's scores and audience votes to determine the first elimination of the season, which will happen during the season’s second episode on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Fans can watch the new season by tuning into ABC. The channel can also be accessed via Hulu with Live TV, which costs $54.99 per month, YouTube TV ($65 per month), AT&T TV Now ($65 per month), or Fubo TV ($54.99 per month). Some of these services offer a free 7-day trial.

Viewers tuning into the season premiere will see a brand-new cast of celebrities giving it their best on the dance floor. Tiger King star Carol Baskin will be doing the paso doble to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristow taking on the cha-cha to "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga. Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, meanwhile, will be performing a jive to "Blinding Lights" by The Weekend. Other celebs vying for the mirrorball trophy include Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir.

At this time, the celebrity-pro dancer pairs have not been revealed. Fans will get their first glimpse of the pairing when they are revealed Monday night. The pro dancers taking the stage include Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko and Artem Chigvintsev, as well as newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.