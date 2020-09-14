'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Premiere: Here Are the Routines and Songs for Week 1

✖

Dancing With the Stars' 29th season is kicking off with a bang Monday at 8 p.m. ET as the celebrities and their pro partners prepare to take to the ballroom floor for the first time as competitors. While fans will have to wait until the premiere to see which pros have been paired with which stars, ABC has released their first dances to get people hyped for the night's show.

Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner will make their debut doing the foxtrot to "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts, while Tiger King's Carole Baskin will fittingly be dancing the paso doble to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe will be doing the cha-cha to Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love," while former 49ers player Vernon Davis will be doing the foxtrot to "All of Me" by John Legend. Actress Anne Heche will dance the cha-cha to "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, while Disney Channel's Skai Jackson will take on the tango to "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado will dance the cha-cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, while Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean gets down with a jive to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.

Dancing the salsa to "Tell It to My Heart" by Taylor Dayne with her pro partner will be The Real's Jeannie Mai, while Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe will perform the quickstep to "Part Time Love" by Stevie Wonder. Olympian Johnny Weir will dance the cha-cha to "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls, while Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause will take on a tango to "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. NBA All-Star Charles Oakley will dance the salsa to "In Da Club" by 50 Cent, while Catfish host Nev Schulman will take on a classic as he foxtrots to "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. Rapper Nelly will kick off his DWTS stint with his own song, dancing the salsa to "Ride Wit Me," which he told Entertainment Tonight last week brought about "mixed emotions."

"On one hand I'm very thankful that they're using my music, but on the other hand it's like, 'I came here to dance and not really be Nelly, but to bring Nelly to a different genre,'" he said. "But I'm game, so we'll see what happens!" Nelly continued that if it was up to him, he "probably" would not be dancing to his own music, just because of the similarity to his own career, but because ballroom is "definitely different" than his usual experiences, he's still excited to take it on.