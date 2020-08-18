'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Premiere Date Revealed at ABC

✖

The Dancing With the Stars ballroom is about to be lit up for the new season! The 29th season of ABC dance competition show premieres Monday, Sept. 14, the network announced Tuesday on Good Morning America, and will feature a mixture of new faces and fan favorites on the pro side.

Professional dancers announced to return this season are Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke and Keo Motsepe. After Sharna Burgess was not included in the pro lineup for Season 28 following her win alongside Bobby Bones the previous year, the Aussie dancer will make a grand return to the ballroom. There are two new pros joining the main cast as well: Britt Stewart, 30, who was the first Black female pro to have a full-time role in the show when she joined the troupe in Season 23, and Daniella Karagach, 27, who was part of the troupe last season and is Pashkov's wife.

The pros' celebrity partners have yet to be announced, but former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was announced to be the first contestant during her The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! special in June. Also rumored to be appearing this season is Jerry Harris, who starred in Netflix's hit reality series Cheer. Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight her favorite pro in the running is Gleb Savchenko, but that she would be thrilled at any pairing. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," she said. "They have to be on that show. So, my [new] dream partner could be just whoever they put me with."

Season 29 will be the first season of Dancing With the Stars since longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were replaced by supermodel Tyra Banks. Bergeron broke the news himself of his exit from DWTS last month, tweeting, "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Soon after, ABC released a statement, revealing Andrews was also fired from the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," the statement began. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

For the return of the pros and their celebrity partners to the ballroom, don't miss the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more on Dancing With the Stars from PopCulture, click here.