'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Celebrity Lineup to Be Announced

✖

Dancing With the Stars is unveiling its celebrity line-up in just a few days! As fans eagerly anticipate the Sept. 14 premiere of Season 29, the stars who will be taking to the dance floor in competition for the Mirrorball Trophy still remain a secret. That secret will be revealed soon, however, with Good Morning America announcing it will announce the full cast on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

As of Thursday, DWTS had only confirmed two contestants — the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pro line-up they will be competing alongside includes Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev and Keo Motsepe. Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach are two new pros stepping into the spotlight this season.

McLean told Good Morning America Thursday of his musical background, "I mean, this is a little bit of a different style of dancing than what I used to do growing up. I've been dancing since I was about six years old, but this is gonna be a little bit different. ...There's definitely no Foxtrot in the past 27 years, I can promise you that."

Bristowe wrote on Instagram that she had kicked her overall health into overdrive to prepare for her season. "I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks," she wrote. "Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance."

"I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something," she continued, sharing photos of her body's transformation over the process. "I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!!"

This will also be the first DWTS season since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired from their hosting position and replaced by Tyra Banks. "As we embark on a new creative direction, [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," ABC said in a statement last month. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."