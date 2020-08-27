'Dancing With the Stars' Confirms Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Joining Season 29

✖

Dancing With the Stars has confirmed Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean will be taking to the ballroom floor for the upcoming Season 29, kicking off Sept. 14. Following speculation that the boy band member would be one of the celebrity competitors this season, the ABC dance show officially announced McLean was a member of the star line-up, second only to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

On Good Morning America Thursday, McLean admitted his dancing history won't be of much help when it comes to DWTS. "I mean, this is a little bit of a different style of dancing than what I used to do growing up," he said with a laugh. "I've been dancing since I was about six years old, but this is gonna be a little bit different. ...There's definitely no Foxtrot in the past 27 years, I can promise you that."

The pop star, now 42, said his two daughters, 7 and 3 years old, are "stoked," especially his oldest, who is involved in competitive dance. "They're both just elated," he said. "So it's gonna be awesome for them to watch daddy just cuttin' a jig on TV." McLean also has a former bandmate watching from home — Nick Carter, who came in second on Season 21 of DWTS alongside Sharna Burgess.

"No pressure right?" he joked of living up to the high standard set by Carter. "You know, I actually reached out to Nick about four days ago, just to get some kind of insight on what to expect during the course of the season. He both supported me, as well as terrified me a little bit." Carter told McLean that while the schedule would be "rough," if he hung in there and paced himself, he would do just fine. "I'm gonna do the best I can and hopefully take home that Mirrorball," the singer said.

People began to suspect McLean would be competing on DWTS after he posted about his fitness and diet "transformation," which he said was getting him prepared for "what's to come in the next few weeks." He teased, "A lot of surprises coming from me. I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."