'Dancing With the Stars': 'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Wants to Join the Cast

✖

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps apparently wants to trade in the cabaret lifestyle for the dance floor. According to PEOPLE, de Lesseps would love to compete on Dancing With the Stars. The Bravo personality even shared who she would like to have as a partner if she were to ever compete on the show.

"I've always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars," the Real Housewife said. "I'm such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it. I know it wouldn't be easy, but it's a dream of mine. I love a challenge." De Lesseps explained that she originally became a fan of the ABC competition after watching it with her mother. She added, "We love to talk about it. It's our thing. I think that a lot of people bond over Housewives, but we bond over Dancing with the Stars. My mother is going to be 92 this December. So seeing me on the show would be her dream come true."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann)

The Real Housewives of New York City star also shared that both she and her mother love Tyra Banks as the new host of the program (Banks took over hosting duties from longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron for Season 29, which is currently airing). She even said that it would be "awesome to work with her." On Instagram, de Lesseps reached out directly to Banks to try and secure a spot on the next season of the show. In a video, she could be seen telling Banks, while showing off a few of her dance moves, "I know you don't cast, Tyra, but sending this to you in case you know somebody. I want to learn how to do the cha-cha-cha."

As for who she would want to be partnered with, de Lesseps suggested Gleb Savchenko, who was partnered with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause during Season 29. She explained that she would want Savchenko as her partner because he's tall and "knows how to cha-cha-cha." Since de Lesseps has a background in performance thanks to her cabaret shows, she believes that she would be able to transition seamlessly to DWTS as a competitor.

"I'm used to having to learn new moves for my show," she said. "I feel like this would be the perfect place for me to improve my dancing. I'm in pretty good shape. I really take care of my body — I have to for my cabaret shows and my tour. So this would just be the icing on the cake for me." DWTS currently airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.