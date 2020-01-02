‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Reveals She’s Drinking Again After Completing Probation

Luann de Lesseps has made the decision to drink again after months of sobriety brought on by the terms of the Real Housewives of New York City‘s probation related to her December 2017 arrest. In a new interview with PEOPLE, de Lesseps explained her choice was not without personal reflection.

“New Year’s has been a time of reflection,” the Bravo star told the outlet. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the driver’s seat.”

“I’ve always said my journey is day by day,” the former countess added. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

The RHONY star’s sobriety initially came into question after she was arrested in December 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida. The cabaret singer voluntarily entered alcohol treatment following her arrest and then returned to treatment in July 2018 for another stint in rehab.

De Lesseps was also required to stay sober as per the terms of her plea deal, which dropped the felony charge against her and the possibility of jail time in exchange for her not consuming alcohol or drugs, performing community service, and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly as well as a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

In April, de Lesseps came under fire from the judge handling her case after failing an alcohol test, admitting that she had drank two mimosas after her Countess and Friends performance, but was committed to her sobriety.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

On Aug. 28, de Lesseps announced her probation had come to an end, writing on Instagram, “Hi my friends, I’m happy to say after a difficult year…I’ve made it through! I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life.”

“Wish me luck!” she addressed her fans. “Thank you for your undying support over the year. Love always, Luann.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2020.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images