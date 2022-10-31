'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks.

"Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID and will sit out this week's show as he quarantines," representatives for the show told Entertainment Tonight. He will be replaced by Alan Bersten, who will dance with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. Bersten spent the first six weeks of the season with country music singer Jessie James Decker before she was eliminated on Oct. 24.

"Got some bad news. I, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy told his fans in an Instagram Video. "It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word." Chmerkovskiy confirmed that Windey tested negative, so she will be performing on Halloween night. The dancer said he has full confidence in Bersten to help Windey reach the next episode.

"Again, this is a huge bummer. I'm very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down. Selfishly, I was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being the Argentine Tango. I really, really love this routine," Chmerkovskiy said. "But the good thing is that Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready, and Alan's going to do a great job. You guys are going to vote us through, so I'll be back next week." He went on to thank fans for their support and vowed to return before the season is over.

Since the week seven episode falls on Halloween, it is only fair that the episode has a spooky theme. Widney and Bersten will dance the Argentine tango to "Shivers" by District 78 and Mikayla Lynn. They will also be dancing on "Team Wicked," who will perform to "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2.

Karagach tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, days after there were reportedly multiple positive tests among behind-the-scenes staff after the Sept. 19 season premiere. Karagach was paired with actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena. Alexis Warr stepped in for her during weeks two and three. Baena and Karagach were eliminated on Oct. 18.

This season of DWTS is streaming live on Disney+, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Since this season is streaming live across all time zones, all viewers can vote for their favorite dancers before the show is over. Aside from Windey, the remaining celebrities are Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Shangela, and Jordin Sparks.