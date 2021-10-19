‘Dancing With the Stars’: Melanie C’s Elimination Has Fans Furious

Even though the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars was full of fun thanks to the dancers’ takes on Grease, the night still ended with an elimination. After coming in the bottom two for the night, Spice Girls singer Melanie C was eliminated after the judges chose to save Olivia Jade Giannulli. Naturally, viewers had plenty to say about Mel C’s elimination, particularly as it came at the expense of possibly the most controversial contestant of the season.

The panel was split when it came to this week’s elimination. Derek Hough voted to keep Giannulli, but both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli wanted to keep Melanie. As the head judge, Len Goodman had the final say in who went home. He ultimately decided to keep Giannulli. Mel C joins a growing list of celebrities who have been eliminated from Season 30 of the ABC competition. DWTS has already said goodbye to Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, and former Bachelor Matt James.

Following the episode, DWTS fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode. Based on their responses, it’s safe to say that they’re not happy.

Shame!

There are many fans who are enraged over the fact that Giannulli stayed in the competition. But, they’re also disappointed by the bottom two outcome in general.

Frustrated

“You can NOT tell me that miss girl Olivia was better than THE FREAKIN SPORTY SPICE! Legit so pissed #DWTS

@DancingABC,” a frustrated fan wrote. “y’all are BLIND legit Olivia needs to leave k BYE. What’s the point of voting if the judges are going to decide regardless who goes home?!?!”

Priorities

“Everyone all upset about Len choosing Olivia over Mel C when the real question is why either were in the bottom two,” one fan questioned. “Cody deserves to be the one sent home. He simply isn’t a very good dancer.”

Yikes

There were many DWTS viewers who made the same joke about Giannulli evading elimination. They’d like to have a word with Lori Loughlin…

Nope

More than a few DWTS fans wanted Giannulli to be eliminated. As one fan put it, “I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want…A RECOUNT!!!!”

Sound Familiar?

This user compared Giannulli evading elimination to the whole college admissions scandal. Guess they’re not thrilled about her continuing on in the competition.