‘DWTS’ 2021: ABC Viewers Blast Olivia Jade’s Casting as ‘the Epitome of White Privilege’

Dancing With the Stars kicked off its latest season on Monday. The cast for Season 30 includes former Bachelor star Matt James, The Office alum Melora Hardin, and actor Brian Austin Green. But, many viewers are focused on one controversial contestant in particular — Olivia Jade Giannulli. In fact, DWTS fans are so unhappy about Giannulli’s casting that they’re calling it a case of “White privilege.”

As you might recall, Giannulli and her family have been in the headlines over the past few years due to a major scandal. Giannulli’s mother, Lori Loughlin, and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, both went to jail for their part in the college admissions scandal. Giannulli and her sister, Bella Giannulli, were both admitted into the University of Southern California under false pretenses. Loughlin and her husband bribed officials at the school to admit their daughters as part of the crew team, despite the fact that they never participated in the sport.

Considering that Giannulli was involved in such a serious legal matter, many are struggling to figure out why she was able to have a redemption tour of sorts on DWTS. But, they wrote that, when it comes to Giannulli, it seems as her current tenure on the ABC competition is a sign that she’s majorly benefitting from “White privilege.”

Shouldn’t Be There

Viewers clearly aren’t pleased to see that Giannulli was afforded such a fantastic opportunity after being involved in a big legal scandal. As this fan wrote, “she shouldn’t be there.”

Confusion?

In her introduction package, Giannulli said that people know her from being an influencer. Many fans didn’t appreciate that she summed up her career by saying that she’s “probably best known for being an influencer” even though people know why her name has been in the headlines.

Not Watching

Giannulli’s presence on the show is causing some to change the channel. They’re not on board with watching her on the program.

Annoyed

This fan wasn’t sold by Giannulli’s inclusion on the show. As they put it, they’re “annoyed” that she’s on it.

Not OK With This

As this viewer wrote, they believe that the iinfluencer’s appearance on DWTS is a sign that Hollywood has “forgiven” and “embraced” her. Although, fans aren’t ready to do so.

Why Was She Considered?

“Hey kids, don’t worry about consequences as long as you’re pretty, white, and rich!” one fan wrote. In case there was any confusion who they were talking about, they added, “RE: Olivia Jade on #DWTS.”

Just Why

“Am I the only one that thinks it’s weird Olivia Jade is on DWTS?” another fan commented. “Like she’s known and famous for a scandal that literally screams white privilege and now she’s going to be on TV again…? Why?” Given that others have voiced the same about Giannulli, they’re definitely not alone in thinking so.