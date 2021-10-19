‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Sends Beloved Celeb Home on ‘Grease’ Night

While the competition on Dancing With the Stars lit up thanks to some Grease lightning, another celebrity still got the boot by the end of the episode. Like always, host Tyra Banks announced the two couples who were in the bottom two. After revealing that Melanie C and Olivia Jade Giannulli were at risk of elimination, the judges voted to save one of the two couples. In the end, Melanie C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, went home.

Just like the week before, there was a split decision on the judges’ panel. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both voted to save Melanie while Derek Hough voted to keep Giannulli. As the head judge, Len Goodman made the final decision. He shared that he wanted to save Giannulli, meaning that the beloved Spice Girl was sent home.

This week’s elimination follows a shocking double elimination that took place during Disney Week. First, Banks revealed that the couple that received the fewest amount of votes would be eliminated immediately. She then broke the news to Brian Austin Green and his partner, Sharna Burgess, that they were eliminated from the competition. Then, she shared that Kenya Moore and her partner, Brendon Armstrong, and Matt James and his partner, Lindsay Armstrong, were in the bottom two.

There was a split panel when it came to the elimination decision. Inaba and Tonioli voted to save James while Hough wanted to save Moore. Since there was a split, head judge Goodman made the final decision, sharing that he wanted to save Moore and send James home. The elimination came as a shock to many fans. Arnold was especially shocked, as she recounted to E! News that she thought James would have more support due to his ties to Bachelor Nation. She told the outlet, “There’s such a Bachelor following, I thought Matt would be here a lot longer.” Although, James said that he wasn’t too surprised by the outcome, saying, “Nothing ever really catches me off guard anymore. Someone’s gotta go home every week, so I’m hoping that Kenya [Moore] and Brandon [Armstrong] freakin’ ride out, you know?”

Burgess and Green also spoke out on their elimination. In particular, they addressed rumors that they “stormed” off of the set after getting the boot. According to the professional dancer, that was far from the case. She explained that she and Green waited to do post-show press, but that there was a mix-up when it came to the Zoom links. As a result, they left in order to meet up with the hair and makeup team, as they were waiting for the pair. Burgess explained, “So we weren’t, like, salty and wanting to f-ing storm out of there. No one is salty. Everyone in the competition is absolutely amazing and we are deeply grateful for our time on it.”