'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of camera rigging in the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
The moment in question came while Windey and Chmerkovskiy were setting the place on fire with their samba routine. Even though all of the attention was on their performance, the camera briefly panned away from it. The show switched to a shot of camera rigging in a blink and you'll miss it moment during the episode. The camera quickly switched back to Windey and Chmerkovskiy so that viewers could watch the rest of their routine.
The blunder only lasted about a second, but it was definitely long enough to get people talking. Read on to see what DWTS fans are saying about the mistake.
What's Going On?
Was the camera guy dancing with the stars too because those camera angles were everywhere couldnt really enjoy the dances tonight #DWTS— Chela (@heychelakins) November 8, 2022
The Budget?
#DWTS has the budget of having salt n peppa, vanilla ice, en vogue, and kid n play but can’t hire camera people to get their shit together and not film the floor— Ca$$ (@Cashhcityy) November 8, 2022
Encore
I want Gabby and Val to do this Samba again just so they can get the camerawork right. Why do I feel like I was on a tilt-a-whirl? I’d like to get to see it without the camera operators’ feet scurrying… #DWTS— foolish mortal (@withreveling) November 8, 2022
Seriously?
I have to say it. Whatsup with the camera work tonight!! Lol #DWTS @officialdwts— Esmeralda C. (@ezzicastro) November 8, 2022
Confused
Was there a wardrobe malfunction with Gabby that caused the director to take a shot of a camera in the middle of her dance? #DWTS— Greg Vernon (@GregVernon11) November 8, 2022
Oops
Did a new camera operator start tonight or something???? That’s the third camera issue during a routine tonight. Get it together. #dwts #DancingWiththeStars— Fray (@fRaisin) November 8, 2022
Thanks
Ok thanks cameras for making me miss some of the dance 🙃🙃🙃 #DWTS— Daisy (@_DaisydelRey_) November 8, 2022
