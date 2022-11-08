'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night

Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of camera rigging in the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.

The moment in question came while Windey and Chmerkovskiy were setting the place on fire with their samba routine. Even though all of the attention was on their performance, the camera briefly panned away from it. The show switched to a shot of camera rigging in a blink and you'll miss it moment during the episode. The camera quickly switched back to Windey and Chmerkovskiy so that viewers could watch the rest of their routine.

The blunder only lasted about a second, but it was definitely long enough to get people talking. Read on to see what DWTS fans are saying about the mistake.