'Dancing With the Stars': Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets MRI on Injured Ankle, Vows to Continue Dancing

✖

Kaitlyn Bristowe was forced to take a day off from practicing for the next episode of Dancing With The Stars on Thursday. The former Bachelorette star had an MRI done on her ankle, which she injured before Tuesday's episode. Thankfully for Bristowe, she and pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev still pulled off an impressive dance, earning a 22/30, the highest judge's score on the night.

Bristowe took her followers through almost every step of the MRI process in her Instagram Story Thursday, letting everyone know that she felt "so anxious" because she would be in the machine for an hour. "Getting the MRI right now. Yesterday was kind of a write off for me because I was just in pain and kept my foot elevated and just did nothing all day yesterday," Bristowe told fans. "I don't want to seem like a baby because I know so many people go through injuries on this show, and battle through, and that's what I want to do. But I just want to keep everyone posted." She then posted a photo of herself in the hospital gown. "Please don't get claustrophobic," she wrote.

After the MRI, Bristowe was back home, doing red light therapy on her ankle. She now only has three days to learn new choreography before Monday's episode. Bristowe said she would try to rehearse while wearing a brace on. "So wish me luck there," she said.

Bristowe suffered an ankle injury before Tuesday's episode. "It was a little sore at first. We had a couple of rehearsals and I had to take off my heel and I stepped on my bare foot and I was like, 'Oh no.' I could not put weight on it," Bristowe explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I just broke into tears and I went straight to physical therapy." Bristowe's team was determined to do "everything" they could to make sure she could continue on the show. A doctor gave her some cortisone shots to help her get through the Tuesday foxtrot.

Retired NBA player Charles Oakley became DWTS Season 29's first celebrity eliminated at the end of Tuesday's episode. Aside from Bristowe, the remaining celebrities are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir. The next episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.