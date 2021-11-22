‘Dancing With the Stars’: Jenna Johnson Reacts to Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s Possible Exit From Series

Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson has something to say about her husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s recent comments about possibly leaving the ABC competition. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson shared her own feelings on Chmerkovskiy’s possible exit, telling the outlet that she hopes he won’t leave the series. Chmerkovskiy previously said that Season 30 will “probably” be his last following his elimination alongside partner Olivia Jade Giannulli.

While Chmerkovskiy hasn’t made an official decision about his future with DWTS, his wife is hoping that he’ll stick around. Johnson told ET, “I hope it’s not [the end]. I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see.” Regardless of whether Chmerkovskiy chooses to stay or go, Johnson will be there to “support him no matter what.”

“And I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he wants to do,” she added. “He’s the most artistic person. I’d love to see him act, direct, pursue music, but yeah, we’ll see. I really hope it’s not because he’s so good at dancing.” There’s much speculation about Chmerkovskiy’s future with DWTS, but what about Johnson’s? The professional dancer, who made it to the Season 30 finale alongside partner JoJo Siwa, said that fans can rest easy about her tenure on the show.

“I will for sure be back here. It will be different [without him], but I think it would be also awesome,” Johnson explained. “I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on. So I know he would be really invested in my season, just like he is now. But I’m not done dancing with my hubby on that floor yet. Not done yet.” Following his elimination earlier this season, Chmerkovskiy told reporters that he may be ready to leave the DWTS world behind. He said that he was “grateful” for all of the opportunities that the show has given him, but that when it comes to his future with the show, he will “probably” be taking his final bow. However, only time will tell whether Chmerkovskiy officially hangs up his dancing shoes for good.