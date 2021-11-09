‘DWTS’: Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Elimination Has Fans Overjoyed

Dancing With the Stars eliminated not one, but two celebrities on Monday night. During the quarterfinals, the show said goodbye to both Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jimmie Allen. Naturally, the episode’s wild events had numerous viewers sharing their thoughts on the outcome, and when it comes to Giannulli specifically, fans are more than thrilled that the controversial star was eliminated.

While all of the competitors were hoping to make it through to the semifinals, it was the end of the road for two of them. Host Tyra Banks first announced that Giannulli was in last place with both the viewers’ votes and their judges’ scores, eliminating them immediately. Then, it was up to the judges to decide which of the couples in the bottom two would be sent home. After deciding between the country singer and actor Melora Hardin, they ultimately decided that Allen would be going home.

DWTS fans had plenty of thoughts about how the night turned out. Judging by their responses, they’re not sad at all about Giannulli’s elimination from the competition.

Fans weren’t thrilled that Giannulli was cast on DWTS in the first place. So, it’s no surprise that they were overjoyed that she was eliminated.

Viewers were especially not happy about Giannulli joining the program due to her connection to the college admissions scandal. The scandal, which involved her parents Lori Loughlin Mossimo Giannulli paying $500,000 in bribes for her admittance into USC, saw both of them going to jail for their roles in the incident.

While fans were thrilled that Giannulli was eliminated, they weren’t as pleased by the other elimination that took place. They clearly wanted to see Allen make it to the semifinals.

While the majority of fans seemed to be excited about Giannulli’s elimination, there were others who took a liking to her during her time on the show. They even wrote that she should have made it to the semifinals over some of the other competitors.

It doesn’t seem like fans are that sad about how the latest DWTS episode turned out. They’re not holding back their thoughts on the elimination at all.

“Not to be THAT person but It’s very interesting how Olivia took a spot at a university when she was mediocre and inferior academically and now she just lost her place to two men and a girl who are weaker dancers,” one viewer surmised. “it’s interesting how karma can come full circle sometimes.”

Another fan summed up their mixed feelings on Giannulli’s elimination by writing, “Wow Olivia Jade is gone from #DWTS She was doing a great job but it’s kind of expected that she would not be a popular contestant to get enough votes. She did impress me a few times!”

Despite receiving high scores throughout the competition, Giannulli won’t be going home with the Mirrorball Trophy. But, fans aren’t too sad about that.

There weren’t celebrations going on everywhere. Many fans thought that Giannulli’s dancing skills would have helped her make it through to the next round.

Even though Giannulli tried her best, viewers couldn’t help but share their excitement over the latest turn of events. As one fan put it, “Not an entire nation celebrating over Olivia’s elimination Hahahah.”